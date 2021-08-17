Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cove Rangers: Harry Milne feels he has more to do to rediscover top form

By Jamie Durent
August 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne still feels he has got more to do to get to the top of his game after long-term injury.

Milne suffered an ankle injury in training earlier this year which required surgery, keeping him out for three months.

It came shortly before team-mate Jamie Masson was also sidelined for several months, with the pair able to do rehab together.

Milne made his return for Cove in the Premier Sports Cup in July and feels he has further to go before he is back to his best.

He said: “I’m getting there. I still think I’ve got a couple of levels I can go up to, both in terms of fitness and quality in some areas.

Cove Rangers' Harry Milne in action against East Fife.
“That will come as we progress. There’s definitely more to come.

“There’s not really any lingering issues. It can be a bit stiff after the game; I took a sore one on Saturday which could have been quite bad.

“The only serious injury I’d had before this was a torn muscle. I’d never needed any surgery. The rehab was different to what I’m used to but Jamie (Masson) was the same. We’re both happy to be back.”

Milne delivered two assists in the 5-2 win over East Fife on Saturday, which saw Cove record their first win of the season.

“I felt like we played a lot better. We were stretching them side to side and when we got into space we made it count.

“I got a couple of assists so I’m chuffed with that. Going forward I thought we were great.”

Both Milne and Cove manager Paul Hartley felt there were improvements to be made from a defensive perspective.

Milne gave away a penalty in the second half while wrestling with Jamie Semple, which Connor McManus converted, while Kevin Smith scored a scrappy second for Darren Young’s side which could have been prevented.

Milne adde: “Going forward I think we played some attacking football, some entertaining stuff for the fans that came in.

“They were sloppy goals to concede and we’re not happy with them. Against better teams that may cause us more problems.

“I felt like we were both at it (for the penalty) – I shouldn’t have been holding him but it was six of one and half-a-dozen of the other as far as I was concerned.

“I shouldn’t be holding him anyway. It gave the ref something to think about.”

