Cove Rangers: Everything pointing in the right direction for League One leaders, says Blair Yule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Everything pointing in the right direction for League One leaders, says Blair Yule

By Jamie Durent
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule

With two significant cup results in the bag and a five-point advantage at the top of League One, it is easy to see why Cove Rangers feel they’re in a good place.

They emphatically saw off Queen of the South in midweek and are also in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final, after thumping Rangers B 5-1.

Four wins and two draws from their last six league games has also given them a decent gap to second place, ahead of visiting managerless Falkirk at the weekend.

For midfielder Blair Yule, a stalwart of successful teams at Cove over the years, it feels like things are coming together at the right time.

He said: “We’re playing really well at the minute. Not to get too carried away, but it feels like everything has clicked.

“It maybe took a bit of time, but we’re on a good run at the moment. At this club it’s bred into you about winning, so we’re absolutely focused on the next game and continuing this streak.

“It’s a massive game. They’ve got a new manager and had a tough result last weekend, so they’ll be all guns blazing.

“But we’re quite happy and confident we can go down there and play well.”

Blair Yule in action for Cove Rangers against Falkirk.
Blair Yule in action for Cove Rangers against Falkirk

Cove have also kept four consecutive clean sheets in the league, having not conceded since the 3-3 draw against Queen’s Park in Aberdeen at the end of October.

Their cup exploits have not gone unnoticed either, with Cove’s midweek win over Queens earning them a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the new year.

The two sides have met before, in the League Cup at the start of last season at the Balmoral Stadium, but there were no fans present. It was the same situation when they got the dream tie against Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup earlier in the year.

Yule added: “It’s really exciting to play in one of the best ground in Scotland. Why wouldn’t you look forward to that?

“It’s another challenge for us to see how we get on. It was a bit unfortunate we didn’t get to experience Ibrox with all the fans in (last season), but it’s definitely much better having them back.

“You heard the Queens fans and even the Cove fans, which was really good. Particularly the Cove fans, who came all that way on a Tuesday night. What an absolute credit they are and I’m glad we could get a good result for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]