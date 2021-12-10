Cove Rangers: Everything pointing in the right direction for League One leaders, says Blair Yule

With two significant cup results in the bag and a five-point advantage at the top of League One, it is easy to see why Cove Rangers feel they’re in a good place.

They emphatically saw off Queen of the South in midweek and are also in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final, after thumping Rangers B 5-1.

Four wins and two draws from their last six league games has also given them a decent gap to second place, ahead of visiting managerless Falkirk at the weekend.

For midfielder Blair Yule, a stalwart of successful teams at Cove over the years, it feels like things are coming together at the right time.

He said: “We’re playing really well at the minute. Not to get too carried away, but it feels like everything has clicked.

“It maybe took a bit of time, but we’re on a good run at the moment. At this club it’s bred into you about winning, so we’re absolutely focused on the next game and continuing this streak.

“It’s a massive game. They’ve got a new manager and had a tough result last weekend, so they’ll be all guns blazing.

“But we’re quite happy and confident we can go down there and play well.”

Cove have also kept four consecutive clean sheets in the league, having not conceded since the 3-3 draw against Queen’s Park in Aberdeen at the end of October.

Their cup exploits have not gone unnoticed either, with Cove’s midweek win over Queens earning them a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the new year.

The two sides have met before, in the League Cup at the start of last season at the Balmoral Stadium, but there were no fans present. It was the same situation when they got the dream tie against Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup earlier in the year.

Yule added: “It’s really exciting to play in one of the best ground in Scotland. Why wouldn’t you look forward to that?

“It’s another challenge for us to see how we get on. It was a bit unfortunate we didn’t get to experience Ibrox with all the fans in (last season), but it’s definitely much better having them back.

“You heard the Queens fans and even the Cove fans, which was really good. Particularly the Cove fans, who came all that way on a Tuesday night. What an absolute credit they are and I’m glad we could get a good result for them.”