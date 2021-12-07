Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails player dedication after impressive 3-0 win over Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails player dedication after impressive 3-0 win over Queen of the South

By Jamie Durent
December 7, 2021, 10:30 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hailed his players’ dedication after they beat Queen of the South 3-0 and sealed a Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian.

Cove were hugely impressive in their 3-0 triumph, with goals from Fraser Fyvie and a Mitch Megginson brace sending them into the fourth round.

They had to weather a brief storm – both from the conditions and from Queens – but Cove were worthy winners on a horrid night in Dumfries.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson

They knew what awaited them should they progress at Palmerston and while the game is put on the back-burner until next month, Easter Road against a Premiership outfit is an enticing prospect.

Hartley said: “I thought they were magnificent from start to finish. We really controlled the game in the first half. It was an outstanding goal from Fyvie and we had two or three really good chances in the first half.

“Second half we really managed the game and scored crucial goals at crucial times. I’m thrilled for the players and they can look forward to a really good game against Hibs.

“It was an outstanding performance. The lads have had to take time off work, so there’s a lot of dedication there.

“It’s about the players getting into the next round. The carrot was there getting Hibs at Easter Road – some might not have played there before.

“It’s a good reward for the club, hopefully financially with a good crowd. It’s a good evening all round.

Queens goalkeeper Sol Brynn, who kept his side in the tie at the Balmoral Stadium 10 days ago, was again proving influential as he twice kept out Jamie Masson in the first half and prevented an own-goal from Paul McKay.

Fyvie lashed Cove in front on 38 minutes, holding off the attentions of a Queens defender and arrowing a shot into the top corner after 25 yards.

The visitors finally came to life in the second half, with Lee Connolly fizzing a shot wide and Ruari Paton seeing a header come back off the frame of the goal.

But after coping with that spell of pressure, Cove put the game to bed. Megginson exchanged passes with the excellent Blair Yule and dinked past Brynn at his near post.

The skipper rounded off the night in style four minutes later as he latched on to a half-cleared cross to bag the third from the edge of the box.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

Hartley added: “We had to be organised and disciplined. It was a tricky pitch for us.

“But we were a threat in the final third and have players who can score goals.”

