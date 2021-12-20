Cove Rangers: Jamie Masson staying level-headed about promising league position

Jamie Masson insists Cove Rangers will not get ahead of themselves after taking a commanding position at the top of League One.

Cove are five points clear heading into the Christmas period after a 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Masson opened the scoring at a foggy Balmoral Stadium, with Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson making sure of the points.

“I don’t think we were at our best but if you score three goals and get a clean sheet, you can’t complain,” he said.

“It’s looking good but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ll look forward to East Fife next week and obviously there’s tough fixtures every week.

“It’s a good momentum to have over the Christmas period. We just need to continue that as it’s a tough league and there’s no easy games.”

Leading from the front is something Cove are used to from their days in the Highland League and they are doing so again now they are in the SPFL.

Their strength in depth has come in handy in recent weeks through a hectic period and helped to reach 11 games unbeaten.

“We’ve got a strong squad, as the gaffer keeps mentioning,” added Masson. “Anyone that comes in and plays in the starting 11, you know it’s going be a strong team.

“It’s always good to be at the top and obviously everybody is chasing you. You just need to keep your head – we’re used to being in this position from League Two and the Highland League, so hopefully we can keep our heads and kick on.”