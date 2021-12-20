Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jamie Masson staying level-headed about promising league position

By Jamie Durent
December 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Jamie Masson scored Cove Rangers' third
Jamie Masson scored Cove Rangers first goal

Jamie Masson insists Cove Rangers will not get ahead of themselves after taking a commanding position at the top of League One.

Cove are five points clear heading into the Christmas period after a 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Masson opened the scoring at a foggy Balmoral Stadium, with Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson making sure of the points.

“I don’t think we were at our best but if you score three goals and get a clean sheet, you can’t complain,” he said.

“It’s looking good but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ll look forward to East Fife next week and obviously there’s tough fixtures every week.

“It’s a good momentum to have over the Christmas period. We just need to continue that as it’s a tough league and there’s no easy games.”

Cove Rangers management team Paul Hartley and Gordon Young
Cove Rangers management team Paul Hartley and Gordon Young

Leading from the front is something Cove are used to from their days in the Highland League and they are doing so again now they are in the SPFL.

Their strength in depth has come in handy in recent weeks through a hectic period and helped to reach 11 games unbeaten.

Cove’s Rory McAllister scores his team’s second goal from the penalty spot against Alloa. Picture by Dave Cowe.

“We’ve got a strong squad, as the gaffer keeps mentioning,” added Masson. “Anyone that comes in and plays in the starting 11, you know it’s going be a strong team.

“It’s always good to be at the top and obviously everybody is chasing you. You just need to keep your head – we’re used to being in this position from League Two and the Highland League, so hopefully we can keep our heads and kick on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]