Peterhead: Jim McInally expects Dundee to recall defender Josh Mulligan

Peterhead manager Jim McInally expects Dundee to recall in-form defender Josh Mulligan this month.

McInally has had indications from Dark Blues boss James McPake that Mulligan will return to Dens Park, but he is unsure when it will happen.

Mulligan said in December he wanted to be wherever he was going to play and he has impressed in a right wing-back role during his time at Peterhead.

There are still to be discussions around the future of the club’s other loanees, with Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron also on loan from Dundee and Flynn Duffy on a temporary deal from neighbours Dundee United.

Cameron started the 1-0 defeat to Cove Rangers on Sunday and Strachan came on as a second-half substitute. Duffy missed the game after getting injured training with Dundee United.

Losing Mulligan would be a bitter blow to Peterhead, given how important he has been for them this season.

McInally said: “James has told me they’re going to take Josh back, but I don’t know if they’re going to take him back before they start. I’m waiting to hear.”

The Blue Toon manager does not expect any further signings this month.

Peterhead have brought in goalkeeper Sean Diamond on an emergency loan from junior side Broughty Athletic, following an injury to back-up stopper Lenny Wilson, while Scott Cusick featured as a trialist against Cove.

McInally added: “Jim Butter coaches Sean on a Thursday night with Brett (Long) and Lenny, so that was nice of Broughty to allow that to happen.

“Because he’s trained with us, it’s a no-brainer situation.

“Wee Scott needs to go and play somewhere for a spell. I’m not sure if he’ll come in and get in to our team at the minute.

“He’s been training with us and I’ve quite liked him, from watching him at Brechin a couple of times last year.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to put these boys in a situation and see how they handle it. Scott was put in a tough situation, playing against an experienced pro like Shay Logan.

“Will he be involved again? I’ll speak to him at training. You don’t know how you’re going to be for bodies day-to-day, in the situation we’re in just now.

“We’ll not be bringing anybody else in.

“I’m pretty sure that Gary Fraser will be back at some point, which is good news, so I need to leave space for him.”

On the injury front, Wilson has surgery on his broken jaw on Thursday and midfielder Alan Cook is expected to step up his return from a shin injury later this month. Ryan Conroy is awaiting test results on a potential hernia problem, while Simon Ferry is fit again after an Achilles injury.

Peterhead are also keen for Jadel Musahnu and Derryn Kesson to remain out on loan in the second half of the campaign, after spending the first half of the season with junior sides Tayport and Broughty Athletic respectively.