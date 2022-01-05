Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally expects Dundee to recall defender Josh Mulligan

By Jamie Durent
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally expects Dundee to recall in-form defender Josh Mulligan this month.

McInally has had indications from Dark Blues boss James McPake that Mulligan will return to Dens Park, but he is unsure when it will happen.

Mulligan said in December he wanted to be wherever he was going to play and he has impressed in a right wing-back role during his time at Peterhead.

There are still to be discussions around the future of the club’s other loanees, with Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron also on loan from Dundee and Flynn Duffy on a temporary deal from neighbours Dundee United.

Peterhead midfielder Josh Mulligan.
Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan

Cameron started the 1-0 defeat to Cove Rangers on Sunday and Strachan came on as a second-half substitute. Duffy missed the game after getting injured training with Dundee United.

Losing Mulligan would be a bitter blow to Peterhead, given how important he has been for them this season.

McInally said: “James has told me they’re going to take Josh back, but I don’t know if they’re going to take him back before they start. I’m waiting to hear.”

The Blue Toon manager does not expect any further signings this month.

Peterhead have brought in goalkeeper Sean Diamond on an emergency loan from junior side Broughty Athletic, following an injury to back-up stopper Lenny Wilson, while Scott Cusick featured as a trialist against Cove.

McInally added: “Jim Butter coaches Sean on a Thursday night with Brett (Long) and Lenny, so that was nice of Broughty to allow that to happen.

“Because he’s trained with us, it’s a no-brainer situation.

“Wee Scott needs to go and play somewhere for a spell. I’m not sure if he’ll come in and get in to our team at the minute.

“He’s been training with us and I’ve quite liked him, from watching him at Brechin a couple of times last year.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to put these boys in a situation and see how they handle it. Scott was put in a tough situation, playing against an experienced pro like Shay Logan.

“Will he be involved again? I’ll speak to him at training. You don’t know how you’re going to be for bodies day-to-day, in the situation we’re in just now.

“We’ll not be bringing anybody else in.

“I’m pretty sure that Gary Fraser will be back at some point, which is good news, so I need to leave space for him.”

On the injury front, Wilson has surgery on his broken jaw on Thursday and midfielder Alan Cook is expected to step up his return from a shin injury later this month. Ryan Conroy is awaiting test results on a potential hernia problem, while Simon Ferry is fit again after an Achilles injury.

Peterhead are also keen for Jadel Musahnu and Derryn Kesson to remain out on loan in the second half of the campaign, after spending the first half of the season with junior sides Tayport and Broughty Athletic respectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]