Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs urges side to be ‘relentless’ after Clyde win

By Jamie Durent
January 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Iain Vigurs slides in the winner for Cove Rangers
Iain Vigurs slides in the winner for Cove Rangers. Photo by Dave Cowe

Iain Vigurs has urged Cove Rangers to be relentless in their pursuit of League One title success this season.

Victory over Clyde on Saturday put Cove seven points clear at the top, ahead of facing second-placed Montrose next weekend.

Vigurs delivered the key moment of the game, scoring the only goal with 19 minutes to go, and feels Cove are giving themselves the platform to go for the championship.

“Was the aim to win the title when I came here? Of course,” said Vigurs. “We knew what we wanted to do and we know it is never easy in any league.

“There’s good teams from the bottom to the top and anyone can beat anyone. We know how hard it will be to win the league but we are giving ourselves a good basis to do that and we need to keep going forward.

“The three points against Clyde will mean nothing if we don’t get another three against Montrose.

“We need to keep going and grinding them out and we have to be relentless.”

Vigurs was hailed as a cool head by Cove manager Paul Hartley and admits it is hard not to enjoy being part of a title-chasing side after leaving Ross County.

“I don’t know whether I have a cool head, I gave it away about ten times,” he added. “I tried to do my best and help the boys as much as I can.

“We have some fantastic players and they make it easy for me. Any team you go to and you are going for a title and winning games, you are always going to enjoy it.

“We had a slow start but the last 14 games we are unbeaten, we have won eight on the trot. Who isn’t going to like that? We all enjoy playing in a team that’s winning and I’m not different.

“We have a lot of talkers and you need that. We have so many different attributes all over the pitch that we need to continue to go on and win the title.”

