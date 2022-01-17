Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers loanee Fin Robertson returns to parent club Dundee

By Jamie Durent
January 17, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: January 17, 2022, 1:15 pm
Finlay Robertson, who joined Cove Rangers on loan from Dundee last month.
Finlay Robertson has returned to parent club Dundee from his loan spell at League One side Cove Rangers.

Robertson made 10 appearances for Cove during his time at the Balmoral Stadium but has not started a game since November 6.

He made his first start in the win at Montrose and manager Paul Hartley stated at the time he felt Robertson would bring quality to the midfield.

But the teenager has struggled to become a regular in the side, with Iain Vigurs, Blair Yule, Fraser Fyvie and Connor Scully all capable of playing in the middle of the park.

With fellow midfielder Ross Draper extending his loan at Elgin City until the end of the season, Hartley may well be looking for reinforcements in the centre of the park this month.

