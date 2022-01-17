Cove Rangers loanee Fin Robertson returns to parent club Dundee By Jamie Durent January 17, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: January 17, 2022, 1:15 pm Finlay Robertson, who joined Cove Rangers on loan from Dundee last month. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Finlay Robertson has returned to parent club Dundee from his loan spell at League One side Cove Rangers. Robertson made 10 appearances for Cove during his time at the Balmoral Stadium but has not started a game since November 6. He made his first start in the win at Montrose and manager Paul Hartley stated at the time he felt Robertson would bring quality to the midfield. But the teenager has struggled to become a regular in the side, with Iain Vigurs, Blair Yule, Fraser Fyvie and Connor Scully all capable of playing in the middle of the park. With fellow midfielder Ross Draper extending his loan at Elgin City until the end of the season, Hartley may well be looking for reinforcements in the centre of the park this month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill putting friendship with Chris Cadden aside in Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of Dundee clash Peterhead loan star Josh Mulligan heads back to parent club Dundee Cove Rangers: Scott Ross hails ‘magnificent’ defence against Montrose