Cove Rangers loanee Fin Robertson returns to parent club Dundee

Finlay Robertson has returned to parent club Dundee from his loan spell at League One side Cove Rangers.

Robertson made 10 appearances for Cove during his time at the Balmoral Stadium but has not started a game since November 6.

He made his first start in the win at Montrose and manager Paul Hartley stated at the time he felt Robertson would bring quality to the midfield.

But the teenager has struggled to become a regular in the side, with Iain Vigurs, Blair Yule, Fraser Fyvie and Connor Scully all capable of playing in the middle of the park.

With fellow midfielder Ross Draper extending his loan at Elgin City until the end of the season, Hartley may well be looking for reinforcements in the centre of the park this month.