Cove Rangers: Connor Scully ready to respond to disappointment against Peterhead

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully insists they will not dwell on disappointment as derby neighbours Peterhead come to town.

Cove fell at the semi-final stage of the SPFL Trust Trophy in midweek but have the carrot of facing the Blue Toon to sharpen their focus.

Paul Hartley’s side have been in impressive at home all season, with their loss against Queens their first defeat at the Balmoral Stadium in 21 games.

They have also had the better of the exchanges between the clubs this season, with Cove winning both games at Balmoor 1-0 and recording a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Peterhead in Aberdeen in November. Peterhead’s only success came in the League Cup in July.

Familiarity between some of the players helps feed the rivalry too, with Scott Ross, Rory McAllister, Ryan Strachan and Leighton McIntosh all formerly on the Blue Toon’s books. Likewise, brothers Jason and Jordon Brown have played for Cove.

Scully said: “We’ve got to look our next game. It’s a big game on Saturday, as they all are in the last nine. But we’ll take one at a time. Play like that against Peterhead and we’ll probably come away with something.

“I know they played on Tuesday night as well so we’ll both probably be a bit leggy. But they’re a good side and we’ve got to give them respect.

“We’re expecting a tough game on Saturday. There’s always an extra edge to it – they know a couple of our players, we know a couple of theirs. It gives a little bit of a bit to it.”

Scully was deployed at left-back on Tuesday night in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Queen of the South, as he continues his role as Cove’s utility man this season.

Regular full-back Harry Milne sat out the game due to a red card picked up in the previous round against Rangers B.

Scully added: “It’s a different role – it’s Harry’s fault for getting the handball in the last game! But the gaffer knows I’ll play anywhere and when Harry’s out, I get drafted in there.

“I’ve played loads of positions this year but the main thing is he (Hartley) is wanting me to play. I’ll take that and I’m happy to play anywhere.”