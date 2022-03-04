Cove Rangers: Connor Scully ready to respond to disappointment against Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Connor Scully ready to respond to disappointment against Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:53 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully insists they will not dwell on disappointment as derby neighbours Peterhead come to town.

Cove fell at the semi-final stage of the SPFL Trust Trophy in midweek but have the carrot of facing the Blue Toon to sharpen their focus.

Paul Hartley’s side have been in impressive at home all season, with their loss against Queens their first defeat at the Balmoral Stadium in 21 games.

They have also had the better of the exchanges between the clubs this season, with Cove winning both games at Balmoor 1-0 and recording a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Peterhead in Aberdeen in November. Peterhead’s only success came in the League Cup in July.

Familiarity between some of the players helps feed the rivalry too, with Scott Ross, Rory McAllister, Ryan Strachan and Leighton McIntosh all formerly on the Blue Toon’s books. Likewise, brothers Jason and Jordon Brown have played for Cove.

Scully said: “We’ve got to look our next game. It’s a big game on Saturday, as they all are in the last nine. But we’ll take one at a time. Play like that against Peterhead and we’ll probably come away with something.

Cove Rangers' Connor Scully goes up against Falkirk's Keaghan Jacobs
Cove Rangers’ Connor Scully goes up against Falkirk’s Keaghan Jacobs

“I know they played on Tuesday night as well so we’ll both probably be a bit leggy. But they’re a good side and we’ve got to give them respect.

“We’re expecting a tough game on Saturday. There’s always an extra edge to it – they know a couple of our players, we know a couple of theirs. It gives a little bit of a bit to it.”

Scully was deployed at left-back on Tuesday night in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Queen of the South, as he continues his role as Cove’s utility man this season.

Regular full-back Harry Milne sat out the game due to a red card picked up in the previous round against Rangers B.

Scully added: “It’s a different role – it’s Harry’s fault for getting the handball in the last game! But the gaffer knows I’ll play anywhere and when Harry’s out, I get drafted in there.

“I’ve played loads of positions this year but the main thing is he (Hartley) is wanting me to play. I’ll take that and I’m happy to play anywhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]