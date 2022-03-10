Cove Rangers not discussing long unbeaten record, says Blair Yule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule says their long unbeaten run is not being spoken about within the dressing room.

The League One leaders have not lost in 18 games and are in pole position for the title, with a five-point advantage over Airdrieonians.

There are eight games remaining and Cove have not shown signs of slowing up, having thumped Peterhead 5-2 at the weekend.

“We have been on a really good run and I know it’s a pretty common thing to say, but there’s been little chat about it,” said Yule.

“The focus continues to be putting points on the board and trying to extend the gap between ourselves and second place.

“The run is something in the background and a nice record to have. But the main focus is getting as many points on the board as we can.”

As the prospect of another league championship looms into view, the discussion of promotion may become more frequent among the Cove players.

“It’s definitely something we looked at at the beginning off the season,” added Yule. “Last season we were in a good position but with the build-up of games, it caught up with us and we fell away.

“That experience has given us an idea of what to do to maintain that challenge and it’s something we have aimed for. We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we want to stay there.”

Yule has found himself deployed in a number of roles since Cove joined the SPFL in 2019, from full-back to winger and central midfielder.

It is a duty he is happy to fulfil, moreso now than ever.

“It’s something you have to do at times,” said Yule. “Having to play in another position, or help out in tough times when there’s injuries, everyone is happy to do it.

“We’re willing to do it to get where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Manager Paul Hartley has stressed to the Cove players that each team they come across, between now and the end of the season, will have their own targets to aim for.

Cove may be striving for promotion but other sides may be looking at the play-offs or avoiding relegation, meaning there will always be a new challenge.

“We’ve all enjoyed a bit of success at Cove, going back to the Highland League days,” added Yule. “When we were constantly fighting for title and cups.

“It’s part of the club’s DNA – winning is something that comes with playing for Cove. New players looking to come to the club take not of it.

“We’re top of the league and have won a lot of games. That’s something which comes with gelling as a team.”