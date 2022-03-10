Athletics: Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay reveals how success in middle distance running helped prepare him for football career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay reveals how success in middle distance running helped prepare him for football career

By Fraser Clyne
March 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay taking part in Run Balmoral before he was Scottish football's hottest rising talent.
Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay taking part in Run Balmoral before he was Scottish football's hottest rising talent.

Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay is urging north-east youngsters to follow in his footsteps by taking part in next month’s Run Balmoral races.

The 19-year-old former Hazlehead Academy pupil is one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football at the moment, but it’s only a few years since the Aberdeen defender was making his mark as a promising young middle distance runner.

Ramsay finished third in the secondary schools 2.5k at Balmoral in 2017 and was fifth the following year.

He was also a regular at the Aberdeen parkrun 5k, completing the weekly run along the beach promenade on more than 70 occasions between 2015 and 2019, finishing first on a number of occasions.

And, in 2015, he was narrowly beaten into second position in the Union Street mile secondary schools race.

Ramsay’s potential also shone through on the track, finishing 10th in the 2017 East of Scotland 1500m championship race at Grangemouth.

But his podium position at Balmoral stands out as one of his best running memories.

He said: “My dad Graham encouraged me to get involved in running along with my football. He wasn’t a runner, but he was a decent footballer, playing as a striker at Highland League level.

“It was him who suggested I should try the Balmoral race. I wasn’t too keen to begin with, but when he told me more about it I decided to give it a go.

Calvin Ramsay made the podium at Run Balmoral.

“So I went along and loved it. The set-up was brilliant, the road we ran on was great, the event was really well organised and the staff there were fantastic.

“It’s definitely one of the best events for youngsters in this area who want to get involved in the sport.”

Ramsay believes his running background undoubtedly helped his football career, as it boosted his endurance.

He said: “When I was training with the Aberdeen under-14s and under-15s at the Sports Village, there was always athletics going on.

“My dad thought it would be good for me to get involved so I could get a bit of extra training on top of my football, so I would go straight from football training to doing running training with the athletics team. It certainly helped my fitness and I really enjoyed it.

“I even went to a track meeting in Glasgow with Aberdeen AAC. It was a big competition with good runners from all over the country. I didn’t do too well, but it was a good experience.”

Ramsay’s first taste of running came in the local parkrun at which he became a well-known face.

His career as a professional footballer has taken off big-time since his last Aberdeen parkrun appearance in January 2019 – but he might be tempted to give it a go again in the future.

He said: “I enjoyed doing them almost every Saturday morning. I was usually quite high up and even finished first a few times.

“I need to get out and do one again at some point when I have time.”

Meryl Cooper begins season with 62k trail race

Banchory’s Meryl Cooper opened her 2022 account by finishing fourth in the women’s division of the Transgrancanaria 62k trail race.

Meryl Cooper.

The Great Britain ultra trail running international completed the challenging course in 6hr 38min 37secs,  while Switzerland’s Ariane Wilhelm won in 6:06:16.

She said: “The field was really strong so I am happy with my position. I was just three mins off third place, but I finished strongly by opening up 10-13mins over the final 14k on the girls I was racing with.

Cooper acclimatised for the anticipated warm conditions by regularly sitting in a sauna and taking hot baths.

Now she’s hoping her performance will be good enough to secure selection for the world ultra trail running championships later in the year.

She was selected to represent Great Britain in 2021, but the world event, scheduled for Thailand, was postponed until November 2022.

Cooper said: “The Transgrancanaria event was one of the races identified as one in which we could prove our fitness, so hopefully I have done that and will be selected for GB again.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]