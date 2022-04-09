Harry Milne double inches Cove Rangers closer to League One title after 2-0 win over Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brace from Harry Milne put Cove Rangers a step closer to the League One title with a 2-0 win over Falkirk.

Milne scored twice in five second-half minutes to keep Cove on track for a third promotion in four seasons.

Their grip on top spot has been strengthened courtesy of Airdrieonians dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Montrose, with the gap at the top now back to five points.

Paul Hartley’s side can win the league championship at home next weekend, should they defeat Alloa Athletic and the Diamonds lose to Dumbarton.

Cove made two changes from the 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park last weekend. Milne and Iain Vigurs returned to the side after missing the game at Firhill, with Mitch Megginson sidelined due to a groin problem and Ola Adeyemo dropping to the bench.

There was further striker woe for Cove less than 10 minutes into the game, with Rory McAllister needing to come off injured. It was the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Dumbarton in December 2020 that Cove had been without McAllister and Megginson in the side.

With Fraser Fyvie and Leighton McIntosh through the middle, neither of whom are natural strikers, the onus was on others to get forward and support them. Milne’s driving runs on the left gave Cove an out-ball and in one opportunity, he picked out McIntosh who sent a header over the bar.

Falkirk’s confidence is fragile after a below-par season and it took little time for the nerves to settle in. A defensive error nearly gifted McIntosh with another clear chance but goalkeeper Robbie Mutch blocked with his feet.

The atmosphere around the stadium was flat and the play reflected that. Attacking fare was pretty prosaic, with Falkirk shot-shy and Cove clearly lacking the presence of penalty-box striker.

When the goal came from Milne nine minutes into the second half, he showed all the instincts of seasoned forward to put it away.

Shay Logan rolled the ball out of his feet and stood the ball up to the back post superbly, where Milne had peeled off and he directed a header back across goal into the far corner.

One became two five minutes later and Milne was again the beneficiary of poor Falkirk defending.

Mutch bowled the ball out towards Keighan Jacobs who was immediately put under pressure by Milne. The wing-back stole possession and angled a glorious shot back across the Falkirk stopper into the far corner.

Milne took a heavy challenge from Callumn Morrison and had to be replaced in the final 20 minutes of the game, denying him the chance of a rare hat-trick.

The score-line from Links Park was starting to filter through, with the Gable Endies doing their level best to stop Airdrieonians in their tracks. Any favours from Stewart Petrie’s side would be greatly received.

Substitute Jaze Kabia headed over for Falkirk and Stuart McKenzie denied Leigh Griffiths with a superb one-handed stop.

But the hosts were unable to break Cove, who are now within touching distance of the title.

FALKIRK (4-1-2-3) – Mutch 5; Williamson 5, Miller 5, Dixon 6, Taylor-Sinclair 6, Jacobs 6, Hetherington 5, Telfer 5 (Kabia 66 (Malcolm 90)), Morrison 6 (Nesbitt 83), Griffiths 5, McGuffie 5. Subs not used – Holt, Wilson, McCann, Ross, Lemon.

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2) – McKenzie 6; Ross 7, Neill 7, Reynolds 6, Logan 7, Yule 6, Vigurs 6, Scully 6 (Masson 74), Milne 8 (Adeyemo 74), Fyvie 6, McAllister 4 (McIntosh 10 (Leitch 85)). Subs not used – Gourlay, Fotheringham.

Referee – Chris Graham 5.

Man of the match – Harry Milne