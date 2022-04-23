Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson keen to deliver for fans on decisive day in League One title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The backing Cove Rangers have been generating is not lost on Mitch Megginson. Success is magnetising.

Cove drew a crowd of nearly 1,300 people for their 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic last weekend, with a combination of low ticket prices and impending promotion seeing punters flock to the Balmoral Stadium.

The Aberdeen side can win the title today at home to Dumbarton. Victory would be enough to seal a fourth league championship in five years, against a side already confirmed in the relegation play-offs.

Growing the fanbase is something the club are keen to do as they progress up the leagues and this season has certainly seen an increase in supporters joining the party.

“The more people we can get in builds the atmosphere, allows us to play football and enjoy it,” said Megginson. “I hope the fans enjoy how we play, too.

“Hopefully we’re doing our bit on the pitch and we’re giving them what they pay their money for.

“We want them to be as much a part of this as we are. We’ve had tremendous support home and away this season.

“Saturday is a chance to watch an Aberdeen side win League One and hopefully lift the trophy, three years after being in the Highland League. It could be a special day.”

Cove came close to sealing the deal last weekend. Dumbarton had fought back from two goals down against Airdrieonians to level, a result which, coupled with Cove’s win, would have been enough to confirm them as champions.

But, as the Diamonds have done all season, they have kept the pressure on Cove – Jordan Allan’s 89th-minute goal ensured the title race would go on for another week.

“You could tell something was happening when Dumbarton equalised,” added Megginson. “But we realised pretty quickly before the end of the game, when there wasn’t much happening in the crowd, that it wasn’t happening. When the whistle went there wasn’t a huge roar.

“But that’s testament to Airdrie. That’s what they have been about this season. They have pushed us all the way.

⏩ 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙐𝙥… Balmoral Stadium is the place to be on Saturday as we host Dumbarton! 🎟️ Ticket prices have been reduced, meaning entry costs just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions! Find out more 👇 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 18, 2022

“I know a few of their players and the gaffer. I expected that they’re not going to give up.

“It’s been our job to keep them at bay and we’ve been doing that well.”

Megginson returned to the Cove side on Saturday after sitting out the win over Falkirk.

He had been nursing a groin problem picked up at the end of the Airdrieonians game – after trying to celebrate the late winner from Fraser Fyvie.

“I tried to keep up with Fraser and pulled up,” added Megginson. “Everyone was celebrating and I’m hobbling in the background trying to get the physio on.

“It probably sums up football that, after all the bumps and bruises you take during the season, you get injured celebrating a last-minute winner.

“It was probably the fastest I’d ran that day trying to catch him.”

Megginson, who was named captain in 2019 after the departure of club legend Eric Watson, would find extra significance in being able to lift the League One title.

Cove were crowned League Two champions in 2020, but only after a resolution passed declaring the season over. There were no on-field celebrations in front of their own supporters.

“I’ve not had the chance to lift it properly after what happened with that League Two season,” he said. “To win it on the field, have our fans there and in front of family would be great.

“What these boys have achieved since I have been at the club is brilliant. There’s a core who have been there the whole way.”