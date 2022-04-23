Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson keen to deliver for fans on decisive day in League One title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson keen to deliver for fans on decisive day in League One title race

By Jamie Durent
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson battles with Conor Sammon
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson battles with Conor Sammon

The backing Cove Rangers have been generating is not lost on Mitch Megginson. Success is magnetising.

Cove drew a crowd of nearly 1,300 people for their 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic last weekend, with a combination of low ticket prices and impending promotion seeing punters flock to the Balmoral Stadium.

The Aberdeen side can win the title today at home to Dumbarton. Victory would be enough to seal a fourth league championship in five years, against a side already confirmed in the relegation play-offs.

Growing the fanbase is something the club are keen to do as they progress up the leagues and this season has certainly seen an increase in supporters joining the party.

“The more people we can get in builds the atmosphere, allows us to play football and enjoy it,” said Megginson. “I hope the fans enjoy how we play, too.

“Hopefully we’re doing our bit on the pitch and we’re giving them what they pay their money for.

“We want them to be as much a part of this as we are. We’ve had tremendous support home and away this season.

Cove Rangers supporters in the game against Alloa
Cove Rangers supporters in the game against Alloa

“Saturday is a chance to watch an Aberdeen side win League One and hopefully lift the trophy, three years after being in the Highland League. It could be a special day.”

Cove came close to sealing the deal last weekend. Dumbarton had fought back from two goals down against Airdrieonians to level, a result which, coupled with Cove’s win, would have been enough to confirm them as champions.

But, as the Diamonds have done all season, they have kept the pressure on Cove – Jordan Allan’s 89th-minute goal ensured the title race would go on for another week.

“You could tell something was happening when Dumbarton equalised,” added Megginson. “But we realised pretty quickly before the end of the game, when there wasn’t much happening in the crowd, that it wasn’t happening. When the whistle went there wasn’t a huge roar.

“But that’s testament to Airdrie. That’s what they have been about this season. They have pushed us all the way.

“I know a few of their players and the gaffer. I expected that they’re not going to give up.

“It’s been our job to keep them at bay and we’ve been doing that well.”

Megginson returned to the Cove side on Saturday after sitting out the win over Falkirk.

He had been nursing a groin problem picked up at the end of the Airdrieonians game – after trying to celebrate the late winner from Fraser Fyvie.

“I tried to keep up with Fraser and pulled up,” added Megginson. “Everyone was celebrating and I’m hobbling in the background trying to get the physio on.

“It probably sums up football that, after all the bumps and bruises you take during the season, you get injured celebrating a last-minute winner.

Fraser Fyvie celebrates his second goal with Cove Rangers team-mate Mitch Megginson
Fraser Fyvie celebrates his second goal against Alloa with Cove Rangers team-mate Mitch Megginson

“It was probably the fastest I’d ran that day trying to catch him.”

Megginson, who was named captain in 2019 after the departure of club legend Eric Watson, would find extra significance in being able to lift the League One title.

Cove were crowned League Two champions in 2020, but only after a resolution passed declaring the season over. There were no on-field celebrations in front of their own supporters.

“I’ve not had the chance to lift it properly after what happened with that League Two season,” he said. “To win it on the field, have our fans there and in front of family would be great.

“What these boys have achieved since I have been at the club is brilliant. There’s a core who have been there the whole way.”

