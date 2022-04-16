Cove Rangers close in on League One title with 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers close in on League One title with 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic

By Jamie Durent
April 16, 2022, 4:58 pm
Cove Rangers duo Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson celebrate the former's goal against Alloa Athletic
Cove Rangers duo Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson celebrate the former's goal against Alloa Athletic

Fraser Fyvie’s double and Harry Milne’s header handed Cove Rangers a 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic.

Fyvie struck twice in the second half against the Wasps and Milne bagged his sixth of the season, which looked to be handing Cove the title until Airdrieonians dug out a late winner.

It was not all plain sailing for Paul Hartley’s side against Alloa but as they have done on many afternoons this season, they found a way to win.

Their remarkable unbeaten run now stretches to 24 games and it has put them within touching distance of the title.

Cove made one change from the 2-0 win over Falkirk, with Mitch Megginson returning from a groin problem to replace the injured Rory McAllister (calf).

Much like the previous meeting between the two sides in the north-east, thick fog hung over the Balmoral Stadium. Cove emerged from it first, with Milne looking to add to his two goals against the Bairns with a header which was deflected over.

Alloa have been a much-improved side since Brian Rice took over and posed early questions of the Cove defence. Conor Sammon met Daniel Church’s cross and forced Stuart McKenzie into a low stop, before Stefan Scougall tried to capitalise on slack play but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Cove Rangers goalscorer Fraser Fyvie sees a cross closed down
Cove Rangers goalscorer Fraser Fyvie sees a cross closed down

Milne, finding himself in a similar position to his second goal a week ago, tested Alloa goalkeeper Peter Morrison from 20 yards but the visiting stopper clung on comfortably.

Airdrieonians had surged into a two-goal lead inside 30 minutes, putting the dampener on any hopes of an early title-party in Aberdeen. But Cove still had a job of their own to do.

Alloa looked the more composed side in the first period, with their front two of Sammon and Euan Henderson – with Ross MacIver in behind – not allowing Cove to build from the back.

Milne was again proving to be the home side’s biggest attacking threat. In Cove’s system he ostensibly plays as a left winger, with Mark Reynolds in behind him able to slide across and cover defensively.

He had a goal-bound shot blocked before the interval, with Mouhamed Niang intervening at the right time after Milne had seized on Megginson’s rebound.

Just as half-time approached, the title plot thickened. Dumbarton pulled a goal back and Adam Frizzell was sent off for Airdrieonians; Morgyn Neill sent a header narrowly past the far post back in the Granite City.

Peter Morrison watches on as the ball drifts over the crossbar. Picture by Paul Glendell
Peter Morrison watches on as the ball drifts over the crossbar. Picture by Paul Glendell

Nerves are not something you have come to associate with this Cove side. Everything is done with a ruthless efficiency and an unrelenting precision. But with so much on the line it was perhaps inevitable.

McKenzie was required to smother a Niang attempt one-on-one and was out to smartly block from MacIver, with Mark Reynolds back-tracking to divert the ball away from danger.

But when Cove have needed big players to step up, they have rarely been found wanting.

Milne sized up his opportunity down the left, delivering a sumptuous ball across the face of goal with Fyvie diving at full stretch to divert the ball into the far corner.

Fyvie was one of the high-profile players brought in for their SPFL debut, to help Cove move up the leagues. His 12th goal of the season may have helped them take the biggest step yet.

With less than 20 minutes to go, news started to filter round the Balmoral of a goal. A big goal. Rhys McCabe had put through his own net in Airdrie; chants of “Highland dynamite” started in the pocket of fans behind the visitors’ goal in Cove.

Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring
Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring. Picture by Craig Foy

Cove had one hand on the title. Blair Yule fizzed an effort passed the far post which could have made that grip a little tighter. But they were still beholden to events elsewhere.

Sure enough the icing was put on the cake, with Fyvie and Connor Scully swapping passes and the midfielder surging on to slot past Morrison.

Fyvie came close to grabbing a hat-trick before the end with a superb shot that came back off the inside of the post before Milne met Jamie Masson’s cross to head in the third.

But late drama at the Excelsior forced the champagne to be put on ice for another week. Jordan Allan came off the bench to give the 10-man Diamonds three points and keep them mathematically in the race.

Cove can complete the job next weekend – irrespective of others’ results – if they beat Dumbarton next weekend.

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2) – McKenzie 6; Ross 6 (Masson 84), Neill 6, Reynolds 7, Logan 6, Yule 6, Vigurs 7, Scully 6, Milne 7, Fyvie 8, Megginson 6. Subs not used – Gourlay, McIntosh, Adeyemo, Leitch, Fotheringham.

ALLOA ATHLETIC – (3-4-1-2) – Morrison 6; Howie 6, Graham 6, Durnan 6, Niang 7, Robertson 6, Scougall 6, Church 6, MacIver 7 (Boyd 83), Henderson 6, Sammon 6. Subs not used – Burt, Cawley, King,  Armstrong, O’Donnell, Riley-Snow.

Referee – Craig Napier 6.

Attendance – 1,281.

Man of the match – Fraser Fyvie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]