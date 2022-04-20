Cove Rangers trio receive League One player of the year nominations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers trio Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister have been nominated for League One player of the year.

Left-back Milne has been instrumental in Cove’s run for the League One title and netted his sixth goal of the season against Alloa on Saturday. He has also contributed nine assists.

Megginson is Cove’s top scorer this season, with 21 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. He has scored 50 goals in 71 league games since Cove joined the SPFL in 2019.

McAllister is currently League One’s top-scorer with 16 goals and has formed an imperious partnership with Megginson up front.

Both McAllister and Megginson have won monthly awards this year, with McAllister winning for October and Megginson picking up the prize the following month. Blair Yule has also earned the monthly gong.

Cove are on the verge of winning the League One title and can do so this weekend with victory over Dumbarton. They are five points clear of Airdrieonians with two games left.

Their form has also seen boss Paul Hartley win three manager of the month awards, triumphing in November, December and March.