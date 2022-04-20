Cove Rangers trio receive League One player of the year nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cove Rangers trio receive League One player of the year nominations

By Jamie Durent
April 20, 2022, 2:00 pm
Cove Rangers trio Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister have been nominated for League One player of the year.

Left-back Milne has been instrumental in Cove’s run for the League One title and netted his sixth goal of the season against Alloa on Saturday. He has also contributed nine assists.

Megginson is Cove’s top scorer this season, with 21 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. He has scored 50 goals in 71 league games since Cove joined the SPFL in 2019.

McAllister is currently League One’s top-scorer with 16 goals and has formed an imperious partnership with Megginson up front.

Both McAllister and Megginson have won monthly awards this year, with McAllister winning for October and Megginson picking up the prize the following month. Blair Yule has also earned the monthly gong.

Cove are on the verge of winning the League One title and can do so this weekend with victory over Dumbarton. They are five points clear of Airdrieonians with two games left.

Their form has also seen boss Paul Hartley win three manager of the month awards, triumphing in November, December and March.

