Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley nominated for PFA manager of the year

By Jamie Durent
April 29, 2022, 10:37 am
Paul Hartley after being presented with the Glen's League One Manager of the Month award for March 2022
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award.

Hartley led Cove to the League One title this season and their third promotion in four years.

He has also picked up three monthly managerial awards, winning the divisional prizes in November, December and March.

Cove will be playing Championship football next season for the first time in their history, a division which Hartley won with Dundee in 2014.

Nominated alongside him are Ross County manager Malky Mackay, who has taken the relegation-threatened Staggies into the top-six this season, and promotion-chasing Arbroath’s Dick Campbell.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rounds out the four nominees.

