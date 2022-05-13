Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson named League One player of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson has been named League One player of the year after finishing as the division’s leading scorer.

Megginson finished with 18 goals from 33 league games as Cove won the League One title by seven points.

He scored two more than his strike-partner Rory McAllister, who finished with 16.

Megginson picked up the monthly award for League One in November, a month after McAllister had done likewise.

Both players were nominated for the PFA player of the year award for the division along with team-mate Harry Milne. However, Airdrieonians’ Dylan Easton scooped that prize.

Megginson will now focus on leading his side into their first season in the Championship.