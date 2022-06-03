Jamie Durent: Paul Hartley leaves huge hole at Cove Rangers but club will be an enticing prospect to any new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Durent: Paul Hartley leaves huge hole at Cove Rangers but club will be an enticing prospect to any new manager

By Jamie Durent
June 3, 2022, 9:00 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award.
Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award

There was definitely an element of surprise at Paul Hartley opting to leave Cove Rangers for English League Two side Hartlepool United.

Cove fitted Hartley and Hartley fitted Cove. His working relationship with chairman Keith Moorhouse was such that he could just focus on the football side of his job, with few distractions. It was a setup he thrived on and got the results on the park.

There is a saying about not getting too comfortable where you are but Cove seemed to be shifting forwards enough, so things would not be going stale.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley

Ultimately full-time football proved to be a big lure, something which may well be in Cove’s future but at this time they are not able to offer. Given much of Hartley’s professional career, as a player and manager, has been spent in that environment, it is understandable he would miss it.

Players were driven on to new levels under Hartley. Mitch Megginson already had a reputation as a supreme goalscorer but that has only improved in his three years working under Hartley. He has two yearly awards to show for it.

Harry Milne emerged into one of the finest players in the lower-leagues during his time at Cove and deservedly earned his move to full-time football with Partick Thistle.

Morgyn Neill, Connor Scully and Blair Yule all found extra strings to their bow while Fraser Fyvie and Rory McAllister got new leases of life moving to Cove.

Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring
Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring

He had played a huge part in driving up the standards on the field. Cove have been in the SPFL for three seasons and their worst finish is third. It has been an incredible period.

The job to replace Hartley will be a significant one. But any new manager will be finding a hugely successful team which knows how to win. That is a characteristic which does not leave with Hartley.

The biggest challenge may be the timing of it. Cove are due to return to pre-season in three weeks and as yet, have not made a signing. Their first friendly game is against Dunfermline Athletic on June 25.

Any new manager is going to have to come in and hit the ground running with recruitment. Hartley targeted half-a-dozen players he felt were needed to strengthen for the Championship, so I doubt it’ll be too much different from what the new boss will want.

It is a huge appointment to get right but Moorhouse has already highlighted how appealing a job it will be. There will definitely be some interesting applicants keen to show they can take Cove to the next level.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse.
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse

Whether it is an experienced head, a young coach keen to make a name on his own or a manager who has fallen on hard times, like Hartley had in 2019, they will take over at a hugely exciting time as Cove prepare for their Championship debut.

They have been and will remain an ambitious club. Eyebrows were perhaps raised a little when Hartley opted to join a new-to-the-league part-time club in 2019 but it proved to be a masterstroke.

Do not be surprised if another big name replaces him in the dugout at the Balmoral Stadium this summer. Strides are already being made off the park to improve the club for its next big step and if you are judging them by their past actions, Cove will follow that up with big moves on the field.

