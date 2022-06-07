Cove Rangers in ‘good position’ to make swift appointment to replace Paul Hartley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers in ‘good position’ to make swift appointment to replace Paul Hartley

By Jamie Durent
June 7, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 5:14 pm
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse is optimistic the club will be able to appoint Paul Hartley’s successor relatively quickly.

While stressing the club did not need to be rushed into making a decision on their new manager, Moorhouse feels the quality of candidate the vacancy has attracted leaves them in a good position.

Interest in the role surfaced shortly after Hartley’s departure was announced on Friday, with the two-time title winner taking the job at English League Two side Hartlepool.

Candidates with experience of both the Scottish and English Premier League, as well as winning domestic competitions, have come forward.

Cove are due to return to pre-season in just over a fortnight, with their first pre-season friendly against Dunfermline Athletic on June 25. They also have games pencilled in against Banks o’Dee, Gala Fairydean and St Johnstone.

Moorhouse insists it will not be a hurried process but feels confident Cove will be in a position to replace Hartley swiftly.

He told the club website: “I have been really pleased by the standard of the applicants. We obviously had a few names on our list but were open-minded about it and keen to see who might get in touch. Given the achievements of some of those who did, we have some real quality to choose from.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Former Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.

“The most important thing is getting this right, irrespective of how long it takes. That said, given the list of candidates, I am confident we are in a good position to tie it all up quickly enough to give the new manager the opportunity to plan properly for what will be a challenging campaign.

“I understand that our loyal fans will be keen to know the identity of the new manager as soon as possible and we will keep them as fully informed as we can throughout the process.”

Hartley was confirmed as Graeme Lee’s successor on Friday, after extensive discussions between Cove and Hartlepool, with his assistant Gordon Young joining him at Victoria Park.

Pools finished 17th in the fourth-tier of English football this season, having secured promotion back to the Football League in 2021.

