Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s wonderful to have her back’: Paddle steamer Waverley docks in Oban for first time in four years

By Louise Glen
June 7, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 5:27 pm

There was a warm welcome waiting on the North Pier in Oban for paddle steamer Waverley as she docked in town for the first time since 2018.

More than 350 passengers stepped ashore last night to the sounds of local piper Jamie MacGregor.

The vessel, built in 1946, had made an epic journey from Glasgow to Oban. This year marks her 75th year of service.

She is the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world, and is in the town for a series of excursions.

The Waverley has steamed into Oban for the first time since 2019. Picture supplied by Waverley Excursions

While she is in town, berthed at the North Pier, it is expected she will attract visitors from across Scotland – with some coming aboard as passengers and others simply watching her move in and out of her berth.

‘It is wonderful to have her back’

Andrew Spence, the chief executive of BID4Oban, said he was delighted to see the paddle steamer return.

He said: “It was a great night seeing the Waverley welcomed back into the town.

“It seems like a lifetime since we last saw the paddle steamer in town, so it is wonderful to have her back.

“I am sure people coming to the town to see or travel on the Waverley will enjoy their time in Oban with all it has to offer.”

While in the area the Waverley will offer a variety of sailings with departures from Oban, Tobermory, Armadale, Portree, Kyle of Lochlash, Raasay and Gairloch.

Waverley’s master captain, Dominic McCall, said: “It was fantastic to receive such a warm welcome as Waverley berthed in Oban last night after an absence of more than four years.

The Paddle Steamer Waverley sitting at her berth on the North Pier. Picture supplied by Waverley Excursions

“In the coming days, Waverley will sail along the beautiful Skye coast on June 8 and June 10, Loch Torridon and Loch Shieldaig on June 9, and Corryvreckan Whirlpool and Sea Lochs on June 12.”

He added: “I look forward to welcoming passengers on aboard for the truly unique experience of sailing on Waverley in the year of her 75th anniversary.”

Oban piper Mr MacGregor, 25, who lost his job due to Covid, took up his bagpipes again in a bid to build a new career.

Tickets for all of Waverley’s sailings can be purchased in advanced at waverleyexcursions.co.uk

