Cove Rangers: Alan Redford backs squad quality to help new manager

Cove Rangers legend Alan Redford reckons the foundations are in place for a new manager to hit the ground running.

League One champions are on the lookout for a replacement for Paul Hartley, with the double title-winning boss joining English League Two side Hartlepool United on Friday.

It brought to an end a successful three-year spell with Cove, which brought two promotions and will see them play Championship football next season.

Redford, who was a multiple Highland League champion during his 10-year spell with Cove, feels the base of a successful squad to compete in the second tier is there, some of whom were team-mates of his during his playing career.

“I’m sure there’s still seven or eight boys there from the Highland League promotion and it’s brilliant for them to go into the Championship,” said Redford.

“I’m excited for the guys who are still there to have a crack at it.

“I think everyone expects a few players to come in and whoever comes in will want to add to what they’ve already got.

“The experience they have had of playing teams at Championship level and higher – they have always fared pretty well. I don’t think there’ll be any fear.

“Although they don’t want to rush the process, they need someone in to put a marker down on, he wants the team to play. He’ll need to bring in the type of player he wants and if they can do that before pre-season, that would be big.

“If the club can get someone in over the next week or two then that would be great. They won’t want to leave it too long.”

Surprise over Hartley’s departure

Redford was part of the Cove squad during Hartley’s first season in charge and admits he was taken aback by his sudden departure.

“I’m probably as surprised as anyone,” added Redford.

“Getting up to the Championship was a very good achievement and after winning two league titles, you want to take on the next challenge.

“It’s obviously going to be difficult the further you go up the levels but it’s a team he’s moulded and seen doing exactly what he wants most weeks. I think they’ve got a team there that he could have put out to cause problems for teams in the Championship.”

One of the big areas any new Cove manager will have to address is the gap left by Harry Milne’s move to Partick Thistle.

Milne had a superb season down Cove’s left side and will be playing against them next season, albeit with the full-time outfit from Firhill.

“It’s a big job to replace Harry,” said Redford. “They’ve got defensive players that can cover the left side but in terms of the drive and threat Harry gives, that will be difficult to replace.

“He’s a developing player and was getting better all the time. But it’s a position they really need to find high quality in, to continue the good attacking play from that area.

“Harry has the engine to get up and down, has a good delivery and scored a number of goals. He’ll be a big miss.”