Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully eager to get to work with new Cove Rangers manager

By Jamie Durent
June 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully, modelling the club's new centenary away kit
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully, modelling the club's new centenary away kit. Pictures by Wullie Marr

Connor Scully is relishing getting to work with the new Cove Rangers manager after Paul Hartley’s departure.

Midfielder Scully admits Hartley’s exit on Friday came as a surprise but feels his replacement will have a great squad to work with.

Hartley guided the club to two league titles, in 2020 and 2022, before deciding to join English League Two side Hartlepool United. His assistant boss Gordon Young will join him at Victoria Park.

There has already been significant interest in the vacancy at Cove and Scully is eager to get to work with the new man in the hotseat.

“I feel like we’ve got a strong group of guys,” said Scully.

“We need a few more, everyone can see that, but it’s a great squad for a new manager to come in. With a couple of new additions we’ll hopefully have a good season.

“We probably knew this day was going to come because as a collective, we’ve been doing so well. A new manager has now got to come in and we’ll welcome him with open arms.

Connor Scully
Connor Scully in Cove’s new home shirt

Keith (Moorhouse) and the board upstairs will be making a good decision. They know what they’re looking for and it won’t be a rash decision.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new manager, whoever that may be. It’s a bit strange; I’ve been here all my life and only worked under three managers in 12 or 13 years.

“We’ve got to welcome the new manager in and I’m sure he’ll be good at what he does.”

Most times when a new manager comes in, results have been poor and the club has been struggling. However, that is not the case at Cove.

“Everyone knows the run we’ve been on the last few years and how professional it is here,” added Scully. “It’s like a full-time club at a part-time level.

“Whoever does come in, it’ll be a fantastic job for them and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Scully played more than 100 times for Cove under Hartley over the last three seasons and credits the ex-Scotland midfielder with improving his game.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Scully had been on holiday at the end of last week when the news filtered through that Hartley was set to depart.

“It was a bit of a surprise but I’ve wished him all the best. He’s been great for the club, from where we’ve come from to where we are now,” said Scully.

“I had no idea and neither did any of the lads. But it’s right for him and he’s his own man. He’s done massive things here and him and Gordon Young have been brilliant here.

“He’s helped me massively. There’s little tactical things, receiving the ball in a certain way, it’s something you don’t really get coached much in your younger days.

“I wasn’t a central-midfielder in my younger days either – I jumped into this role five or six years ago – and he was a midfielder in his playing days so he’s taught me quite a lot.”

