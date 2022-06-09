Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson wants to continue success under new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson wants to continue success under new boss

By Jamie Durent
June 9, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:25 pm
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, the League One player of the season

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson has stressed the club want to continue being successful under a new manager.

The club are on the hunt for a replacement for Paul Hartley, who left for English League Two side Hartlepool last week, and chairman Keith Moorhouse said they are in a “good position” to make a swift appointment.

Megginson was made club captain by Hartley in 2019, ahead of Cove’s first season in the SPFL. In that period the club have won two league titles and will play Championship football next season.

Megginson said the players are open to fresh ideas but want Cove to keep being successful after Hartley’s exit.

He told the club website: “As a player, you’re always aware of other players and who’s out of contract, but you don’t really pay the same attention to managers.

Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

“The new boss is going to have to be the right fit for the club. He’s going to be taking over a squad with a strong mentality, and while we clearly need five or six players, he’s going to have a good nucleus there.

“We’re winners, we like to play attacking football and I would hope the manager shares that approach. We’ll also be open to fresh ideas. There’s a great group of guys in the dressing room, we’re hungry to win, and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep the success going.”

Hartley felt the move to Hartlepool was not one he could turn down, given it afforded him the opportunity to return to full-time football.

The interest initially looked to be dead after Hartley turned down their first approach, however Pools returned with an improved offer which persuaded the manager and his assistant Gordon Young to depart.

Paul Hartley and Mitch Megginson

“I thought it was over, so yes, it was a bit of a shock but it’s part and parcel of the game and something you just have to be ready for,” added Megginson.

“Keith called me and we arranged a Zoom meeting with as many of the guys as we could rustle up. He was very open with us, explained the situation and outlined his plan.

“We all have a high regard for Paul and Gordon. We had a professional approach before they arrived, but Paul in particular helped take that to the next level. You couldn’t doubt his pedigree, what he’d achieved as a player, and the success he’d had in management.

“You could say we needed him, but he also needed us, and we were all on the same wavelength. We had won plenty Highland League medals, Paul helped us be competitive in the SPFL, and he did a brilliant job.”

 

