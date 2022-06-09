Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson wants to continue success under new boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson has stressed the club want to continue being successful under a new manager.

The club are on the hunt for a replacement for Paul Hartley, who left for English League Two side Hartlepool last week, and chairman Keith Moorhouse said they are in a “good position” to make a swift appointment.

Megginson was made club captain by Hartley in 2019, ahead of Cove’s first season in the SPFL. In that period the club have won two league titles and will play Championship football next season.

Megginson said the players are open to fresh ideas but want Cove to keep being successful after Hartley’s exit.

He told the club website: “As a player, you’re always aware of other players and who’s out of contract, but you don’t really pay the same attention to managers.

“The new boss is going to have to be the right fit for the club. He’s going to be taking over a squad with a strong mentality, and while we clearly need five or six players, he’s going to have a good nucleus there.

“We’re winners, we like to play attacking football and I would hope the manager shares that approach. We’ll also be open to fresh ideas. There’s a great group of guys in the dressing room, we’re hungry to win, and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep the success going.”

Hartley felt the move to Hartlepool was not one he could turn down, given it afforded him the opportunity to return to full-time football.

The interest initially looked to be dead after Hartley turned down their first approach, however Pools returned with an improved offer which persuaded the manager and his assistant Gordon Young to depart.

“I thought it was over, so yes, it was a bit of a shock but it’s part and parcel of the game and something you just have to be ready for,” added Megginson.

“Keith called me and we arranged a Zoom meeting with as many of the guys as we could rustle up. He was very open with us, explained the situation and outlined his plan.

“We all have a high regard for Paul and Gordon. We had a professional approach before they arrived, but Paul in particular helped take that to the next level. You couldn’t doubt his pedigree, what he’d achieved as a player, and the success he’d had in management.

“You could say we needed him, but he also needed us, and we were all on the same wavelength. We had won plenty Highland League medals, Paul helped us be competitive in the SPFL, and he did a brilliant job.”