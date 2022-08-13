Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre urges side to show killer touch against Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre urges side to show killer touch against Caley Thistle

By Jamie Durent
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre wants his side to show a killer touch in front of goal for this weekend’s visit to Inverness.

Profligacy cost them in the game against Morton seven days ago as Cove tasted their first loss in the Championship.

That came on the back of an impressive start to the league season with a 2-0 home win over Raith Rovers.

McIntyre, who has strengthened his squad with Luis Longstaff this month, wants improvements in the final third against a side he expects to be challenging for the title.

“End product is the main thing,” said McIntyre. “We made one mistake against Morton and got punished. Nobody could deny a point would have been a fair result.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

“We played some good football in the first half, but got involved too much in a battle in the second. We didn’t pass it as well.

“We need to recognise what was getting us success in the first place and that was moving the ball quickly.

“There was so much I was pleased about at Morton, so it’s just small margins and fine details that cost us the game.

“They (Inverness) have got really good options and a strong squad. I expect them to challenge this year; Billy has built a good squad with strong options in that middle to front area.”

Cove will have Robbie Leitch back available for the weekend, after he sat out the defeat to Morton with a hamstring issue.

But midfielder Blair Yule continues to be absent and Cove look to be without one of their regulars for the foreseeable future due to his ongoing ankle issue.

Cove Rangers' Blair Yule
Cove Rangers' Blair Yule

“We’ve had a scan on it and it’s revealed there’s a bit of damage there,” said McIntyre. “We’ve got a couple of different options, which we’re having discussions about and we will decide what way we progress with that.

“He is not going to be available any time soon.”

Caley Thistle will once again be spearheaded by goalscoring legend Billy Mckay, who returned to the club last year for a third spell in the Highland capital.

McIntyre signed him for Ross County in 2017 and is well aware of the threat the 33-year-old poses.

“I didn’t get long to work with him, but he’s a predator who knows where the goals are,” said McIntyre. “He did well last season and I’m sure he’ll have a strong year this year.

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay

“He’s a strong character as he’s had to come back from a couple of serious injuries as well, which shows the mark of the player.”

