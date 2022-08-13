Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre urges side to show killer touch against Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre wants his side to show a killer touch in front of goal for this weekend’s visit to Inverness.

Profligacy cost them in the game against Morton seven days ago as Cove tasted their first loss in the Championship.

That came on the back of an impressive start to the league season with a 2-0 home win over Raith Rovers.

McIntyre, who has strengthened his squad with Luis Longstaff this month, wants improvements in the final third against a side he expects to be challenging for the title.

“End product is the main thing,” said McIntyre. “We made one mistake against Morton and got punished. Nobody could deny a point would have been a fair result.

“We played some good football in the first half, but got involved too much in a battle in the second. We didn’t pass it as well.

“We need to recognise what was getting us success in the first place and that was moving the ball quickly.

“There was so much I was pleased about at Morton, so it’s just small margins and fine details that cost us the game.

“They (Inverness) have got really good options and a strong squad. I expect them to challenge this year; Billy has built a good squad with strong options in that middle to front area.”

Cove will have Robbie Leitch back available for the weekend, after he sat out the defeat to Morton with a hamstring issue.

But midfielder Blair Yule continues to be absent and Cove look to be without one of their regulars for the foreseeable future due to his ongoing ankle issue.

“We’ve had a scan on it and it’s revealed there’s a bit of damage there,” said McIntyre. “We’ve got a couple of different options, which we’re having discussions about and we will decide what way we progress with that.

“He is not going to be available any time soon.”

Caley Thistle will once again be spearheaded by goalscoring legend Billy Mckay, who returned to the club last year for a third spell in the Highland capital.

McIntyre signed him for Ross County in 2017 and is well aware of the threat the 33-year-old poses.

“I didn’t get long to work with him, but he’s a predator who knows where the goals are,” said McIntyre. “He did well last season and I’m sure he’ll have a strong year this year.

“He’s a strong character as he’s had to come back from a couple of serious injuries as well, which shows the mark of the player.”