Leaping back in time with 14 photos of Ballater Highland Games By Kirstin Brown August 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 13, 2022, 8:45 am 0 comments 1989 - Mark Parham, of Lumphanan, breaks the high jump record by clearing 6ft 1in. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdonian Ballater Highland Games old photos The Aberdonian Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Holy disorder: How Bishop Anne Dyer's grand vision turned into a nightmare Hidden history: Former home of Aberdeen suffragette goes up for sale From Darth Vader to Mrs Mack: Why Aberdeen actor Michael Sheard couldn't say no… 0 Hey America: Stuart Cosgrove's new book on ties between black music and the White… Horror and tragedy when Aberdeen murderer James Moir escaped from prison in 1997 0 When Sir Alex Ferguson brought Manchester United to Pittodrie to honour Neil Simpson 0 International Cat Day: Let's paws to appreciate our feline friends in the north 0 GALLERY: August fun in the north-east through the years 0 GALLERY: Pictures of the traditional Aboyne Highland Games through the decades 0 From Taggart to Midsomer Murders: Here's why Shetland can survive life without Douglas Henshall More from The Press & Journal Boss Malky Mackay feels Ross County needed to take greater risks in league loss… 0 Island pupil carrying on her sister's memory 0 Super-charged one-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction 0 Travel: Living life the Latvian way 0 Why are these round the world cyclists exploring boundaries in Argyll? 0 Six beautiful properties for sale now in the north and north-east 0
Conversation