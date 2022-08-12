Richard Gordon: 42 clubs, but just 6 with back-to-back wins – SPFL living up to unpredictable standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Gordon: 42 clubs, but just 6 with back-to-back wins – SPFL living up to unpredictable standards

By Richard Gordon
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers are one of the teams who have won a game - and then lost one.
Just two weeks in, and already the new SPFL season is promising to be as ridiculously unpredictable as ever.

Of the forty-two clubs across the divisions, only six have recorded back-to-back victories. And only five have lost both opening matches.

Championship looks set to go all the way once again

The very early signs are the Championship will again be a cut-throat marathon.

Not one side has a 100% record.

Promotion favourites Dundee lost their opening encounter at home to Partick Thistle, who then had to rely on a late equaliser at home to Hamilton to salvage a point, Queen’s Park began with an impressive point in Inverness, then threw away a two-goal lead to lose out at home to Ayr United, while Arbroath kicked-off with successive 0-0 draws before last night’s trip to Dens Park.

The phrase “every point is a prisoner” is regularly applied to the division, and that is exactly how it looks like panning out.

From Cove Rangers’ point of view, the guys were excellent against Raith, but needed the breaks to get the victory, then after a strong first half in Greenock, let their standards drop, and were punished for one slack moment.

It was a stark reminder every team in the Championship is capable of beating the rest.

Take nothing for granted in Leagues One and Two

Airdrieonians and Dunfermline have got off to a flier in League One without having conceded a goal, and the Diamonds’ 4-0 thrashing of Falkirk sent out a real message, but neither will be able to take anything for granted in the coming months.

Look no further than Peterhead for proof of that. Having been beset my horrendous selection issues, Jim McInally’s men had lost all five games, hadn’t scored during that time, and were already 2-0 down to Clyde last Saturday with fewer than 20 minutes on the clock. All of a sudden, they net twice in the space of 60 seconds, and come home with a creditable 2-2 draw.

New boys Bonnyrigg Rose were always going to be worth watching, but their confidence must be soaring after seeing off Forfar Athletic and East Fife without conceding, and they already look well placed to follow the likes of Cove and Kelty Hearts further up the SPFL ladder.

If Aberdeen can keep performing over next four outings, Rangers clash will be very interesting

As for the top flight, it has hardly been a surprise to see Celtic and Rangers setting the pace, even if both have had to work harder than they might have hoped for in three of the wins so far chalked up.

The exception was Celtic’s opening day victory over Aberdeen, where the champions cruised to the three points while operating at about 60%.

I was disappointed in the Dons that day, but they came roaring back against St Mirren, and last week’s performance was brimming with dynamism, attacking intent, and goals. I get the sense there will be plenty such outcomes against the bottom half teams this season – the real test will come against those who are likely to be challenging nearer the top.

The next four games are all eminently winnable. If Jim Goodwin can guide his side successfully through those, the visit of Rangers in a month’s time will be very interesting indeed.

Can Dundee United bounce back from European humbling?

It is fair to say it has been a week of mixed fortunes for Scottish football in Europe.

Rangers put in an outstanding effort on Tuesday night and, despite some defensive slackness which might have been punished by a more clinical opposition, it was a well merited win over St Gilloise.

Malik Tillman of Rangers celebrates his goal during the Champions League qualifying match at Ibrox Stadium against Union St Gilloise.

It was also historic – the first time the Ibrox side has overturned a two-goal first leg deficit in Europe.

PSV Eindhoven will provide a stiffer test, but given what they have done under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, it will be no surprise if Rangers prevail to join their city rivals in the group stage.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, and a Dundee United humbling which backed up everything I wrote last week about the perils which befall Scottish teams in continental competition.

Even this early in the season, that’s the kind of result that takes some recovering from. We shall learn a lot about those United players at Tynecastle on Sunday.

