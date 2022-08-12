Richard Gordon: 42 clubs, but just 6 with back-to-back wins – SPFL living up to unpredictable standards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just two weeks in, and already the new SPFL season is promising to be as ridiculously unpredictable as ever.

Of the forty-two clubs across the divisions, only six have recorded back-to-back victories. And only five have lost both opening matches.

Championship looks set to go all the way once again

The very early signs are the Championship will again be a cut-throat marathon.

Not one side has a 100% record.

Promotion favourites Dundee lost their opening encounter at home to Partick Thistle, who then had to rely on a late equaliser at home to Hamilton to salvage a point, Queen’s Park began with an impressive point in Inverness, then threw away a two-goal lead to lose out at home to Ayr United, while Arbroath kicked-off with successive 0-0 draws before last night’s trip to Dens Park.

The phrase “every point is a prisoner” is regularly applied to the division, and that is exactly how it looks like panning out.

From Cove Rangers’ point of view, the guys were excellent against Raith, but needed the breaks to get the victory, then after a strong first half in Greenock, let their standards drop, and were punished for one slack moment.

It was a stark reminder every team in the Championship is capable of beating the rest.

Take nothing for granted in Leagues One and Two

Airdrieonians and Dunfermline have got off to a flier in League One without having conceded a goal, and the Diamonds’ 4-0 thrashing of Falkirk sent out a real message, but neither will be able to take anything for granted in the coming months.

Look no further than Peterhead for proof of that. Having been beset my horrendous selection issues, Jim McInally’s men had lost all five games, hadn’t scored during that time, and were already 2-0 down to Clyde last Saturday with fewer than 20 minutes on the clock. All of a sudden, they net twice in the space of 60 seconds, and come home with a creditable 2-2 draw.

New boys Bonnyrigg Rose were always going to be worth watching, but their confidence must be soaring after seeing off Forfar Athletic and East Fife without conceding, and they already look well placed to follow the likes of Cove and Kelty Hearts further up the SPFL ladder.

If Aberdeen can keep performing over next four outings, Rangers clash will be very interesting

As for the top flight, it has hardly been a surprise to see Celtic and Rangers setting the pace, even if both have had to work harder than they might have hoped for in three of the wins so far chalked up.

The exception was Celtic’s opening day victory over Aberdeen, where the champions cruised to the three points while operating at about 60%.

I was disappointed in the Dons that day, but they came roaring back against St Mirren, and last week’s performance was brimming with dynamism, attacking intent, and goals. I get the sense there will be plenty such outcomes against the bottom half teams this season – the real test will come against those who are likely to be challenging nearer the top.

The next four games are all eminently winnable. If Jim Goodwin can guide his side successfully through those, the visit of Rangers in a month’s time will be very interesting indeed.

Can Dundee United bounce back from European humbling?

It is fair to say it has been a week of mixed fortunes for Scottish football in Europe.

Rangers put in an outstanding effort on Tuesday night and, despite some defensive slackness which might have been punished by a more clinical opposition, it was a well merited win over St Gilloise.

It was also historic – the first time the Ibrox side has overturned a two-goal first leg deficit in Europe.

PSV Eindhoven will provide a stiffer test, but given what they have done under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, it will be no surprise if Rangers prevail to join their city rivals in the group stage.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, and a Dundee United humbling which backed up everything I wrote last week about the perils which befall Scottish teams in continental competition.

FT’ | A long night in Alkmaar ends in defeat 🔴 7-0 🍊 | #AZUTD | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/0Wv4HJ3EZ5 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 11, 2022

Even this early in the season, that’s the kind of result that takes some recovering from. We shall learn a lot about those United players at Tynecastle on Sunday.