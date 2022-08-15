Jamie Masson reckons Cove Rangers were punished by Caley Thistle in 4-1 Highland reverse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Masson reckons Cove Rangers were punished by Caley Thistle in 4-1 Highland reverse

By Jamie Durent
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 6:57 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson, right
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson, right

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson felt his side were given a lesson in Championship football in their 4-1 defeat to Caley Thistle.

Cove were punished by a clinical Inverness side in the first half in the Highlands as they struggled to live with their pace.

Austin Samuels and Aaron Doran had put them two clear before the interval, with Robbie Leitch dragging them back into it in the second half.

Samuels found the net again and Nathan Shaw added a fourth to crown a poor afternoon for Cove.

“I don’t think we played well at all, apart from the first 20 of the second half. We played a few good passes but the boys know themselves as a team, it wasn’t good enough,” said Masson.

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers.

“You get punished in these leagues – the more you go up, the more you get punished. We’ll go on to Tuesday and Thursday next week and get ready for Ayr. Every game is tough.

“Coming into these leagues, it’s a different level and you need to be prepared for the full-time teams. We know ourselves we didn’t play but if you have off-games, you will get punished.

“It’s a hard one to take but we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.”

Masson is back in the side under Jim McIntyre after a frustrating campaign last year, where he was in and out of the team.

He has seen the quality of the squad evolve during pre-season and feels they clearly have more to offer than they showed in Inverness.

“I’m hoping for a run of games and to get up to speed myself. But more importantly the team – once we get going as a team, all the boys in there are quality players and have played at the level before.

It’s a good squad and you see in training the quality we have. We didn’t show it on Saturday but the quality every Tuesday and Thursday is brilliant. We just need to take it into games and I’m sure it’ll come.

“We’re looking quite good as a squad but it’s just about keeping everybody fit. If you do, it’s a massive plus. Hopefully we don’t get any injuries and look to kick on.”

