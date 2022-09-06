Cove Rangers: Scott Ross pleased to overcome injury scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Scott Ross pleased to overcome injury scare

By Jamie Durent
September 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against Caley Thistle
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against Caley Thistle

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross was relieved to overcome an injury scare to return to first-team action.

Ross was one of three players forced off during Cove’s 2-1 defeat to Ayr United last month, after picking up an unusual foot injury.

His manager Jim McIntyre was unsure if Ross would be back in time for the weekend, but the experienced centre-back was able to come through 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies unscathed.

He is optimistic he is over the worst of the problem, but described it as an “awkward” injury, which affected his ability to walk.

“The foot is fine, it’s healing well,” said Ross. “I wasn’t sure whether I was going to be in on Saturday or whether it was going to be Morgyn but I was happy to get the nod.

“Because it was on the sole of my foot, there wasn’t much I could do. Anywhere else I could have got on with it, but every step I took, even walking, was a sharp pain.

“I’d mistimed a challenge against Ayr and the guy has toe-poked the bottom of my foot. It was my own fault for mistiming the tackle, but it’s one of those things.

“I thought I did OK on Saturday. Defensively with the first goal, we could have maybe stopped the guy running through before he’s played the ball wide. The second goal we maybe switch off a little bit.

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against St Johnstone. Photo by Gareth Jennings
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross in action against St Johnstone. Photo by Gareth Jennings

“But credit to us to keep fighting. You can see we’re still there as a team and fighting for each other.”

Ross’ return coincided with the end of Cove’s four-game losing streak, as they twice fought back to claim a creditable draw against Accies.

They are still second-bottom of the table, but Ross hopes it is the sign of a corner being turned for the Aberdeen side.

“We probably were the better team and kept the ball well,” said Ross. “We maybe didn’t have the cutting edge at times, but we dug in when we had to and Jamie scored an unbelievable goal to get us back in.

“That wee lapse in concentration let them go ahead again, when the momentum was with us, but it was good to get that second goal. Credit to Jamie and Leighton for coming off the bench to get the goals for us.

Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson’s goal. Photo by Chris Sumner

“I feel like we’re not getting the luck at the moment. A couple of penalties have gone against us in the last few weeks. I don’t know if it was on Saturday or not (handball against Daniel O’Reilly), but sometimes you get them and the momentum goes with you further.

“Luck will swing and it will come our way soon hopefully.”

Ross also reserved praise for midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who has moved into a holding midfield role by McIntyre for the last two games.

“I wasn’t there last week, but I heard Charlie played well and he had a great game this week, in that hole (in front of the defence). He seems to be doing that job (Connor) Scully has been doing for us,” said Ross.

“Charlie has got that wee bit of composure – he’ll take the ball in horrible areas, so it’s good for myself and (Mark) Reynolds to have someone like that in front.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Max Johnston in action for Queen of the South. Picture by Jeff Holmes, Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers sign Motherwell defender Max Johnston
Leighton McIntosh celebrates equalising for Cove Rangers
Leighton McIntosh pushes case for Cove Rangers starting berth after match-saving goal against Hamilton
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh. Photos by Wullie Marr
Leighton McIntosh goal grabs Cove Rangers a point against Hamilton Accies
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the Championship opener against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looks for fitness boost ahead of Hamilton visit
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie reveals positive discussions on rectifying club's early-season form
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving…
0
Ross Draper, pictured in action for Cove Rangers, will remain with Elgin City for the rest of the season
Cove Rangers confirm Ross Draper's exit
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay. Photo by Wullie Marr
'He seems settled, he seems happy and long may his performances continue': Kyle Gourlay…

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0