Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II – with football, including Premiership and Championship, also expected to be affected

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 8, 2022, 8:24 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 10:36 am
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.

Cove Rangers’ scheduled Friday night clash with Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium is the first senior Scottish football game postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death

North of Scotland sports fixtures – including Premiership and Championship football scheduled for this weekend and next – face disruption following the death of the Queen.

And the Scottish Professional Football League have now announced the televised second-tier meeting of Cove and Dundee, which was set to be the first league game beamed from the Granite City ground, is off.

The league governing body said in a statement on Thursday night: “Friday’s game between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.”

On Friday morning, shinty’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, confirmed the postponement of all weekend fixtures as a mark of respect.

Her Majesty’s passing at the age of 96 will be followed by a period of national mourning, with Scottish football authorities yet to confirm any anticipated changes to the Saturday-Sunday fixture calendar following the sad news.

The Scottish Football Association and SPFL have been in talks with the Government, north and south of the border, as well as the English Premier League and English Football League, weighing up what will go ahead during the coming period.

In their Thursday night statement, the SPFL confirmed they will provide an update on the rest of this weekend’s games in the top four levels of Scottish football on Friday.

A statement from SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan was published earlier in the evening paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and said: “The death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a glorious, momentous reign.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences go out to the Royal Family as we give thanks for the selfless contribution of our country’s longest-serving monarch.”

The ruling on the Cove-Dundee game suggests all of this weekend’s SPFL matches are in serious doubt.

Aberdeen are scheduled to play Rangers in a much-anticipated Pittodrie Premiership clash at lunchtime on Saturday, with the game set to be live on Sky Sports.

Paying tribute to the Queen, the Dons tweeted: “Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. The club extends its sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Other north clubs have also reacted to the momentous moment of the Queen’s passing.

Inverness, who are due to play Hamilton Accies in the Championship this weekend, said: “Everyone at Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club would like to express the greatest sadness and utmost respect on hearing the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“Our sincerest condolences go to all of the Royal family on the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and indeed great grandmother.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell, Ross County posted this on social media: “Ross County FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“A remarkable individual who dedicated her life to public duty. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the whole of the United Kingdom at this sad time.”

Peterhead posted this:

Meanwhile, Elgin City – taking on Albion Rovers in League Two at the weekend – shared this message: “Everyone here at Elgin City Football Club would like to communicate the greatest sadness and on hearing the news Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away this afternoon.

“Our sincerest condolences and our thoughts go out to all of the Royal family.”

Meanwhile, the Highland League are set to wait for guidance from the SFA before making a decision on whether this weekend’s fixture card will be played.

A full nine-game Highland League card is scheduled for Saturday and the league’s management committee will seek guidance from the SFA on Friday before a decision is made on whether to proceed with the matches.

League secretary John Campbell said: “Everyone within Highland League football was saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty and we send our deepest condolences to the royal family.

“We join the nation in mourning her loss.”

Junior football and golf disruption confirmed

The Scottish Junior Football Association have announced their matches this weekend, including those in North Region and North Caledonian ranks, have been postponed as a mark of respect:

The North Caley games set for Wednesday have also been postponed.

Sport suspended across the board – with all Scottish rugby cancelled

Some other sports events scheduled for the weekend have also already been cancelled or significantly altered as a mark of respect to the nation’s Sovereign of more than seven decades.

The Scottish Rugby Union have called off all domestic rugby, meaning matches involving north clubs like Highland, Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians have been postponed.

In their statement, the SRU said: “As a mark of respect and to acknowledge the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Scottish Rugby has decided to suspend all domestic competitive matches this weekend.”

The women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Play at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth was suspended on Thursday evening when the news broke, and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” a DP World Tour statement said.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.”

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Elsewhere, the rest of the Tour of Britain cycling event, which started in Aberdeen and was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, will not take place after the final three stages were cancelled with Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) named as the 2022 winner.

