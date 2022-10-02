Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory

By Jamie Durent
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Connor Scully's brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully's brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jim McIntyre was pleased Cove Rangers made home advantage count as a Connor Scully brace helped see off Arbroath.

The 2-0 win was Cove’s first since the opening day of the season and came courtesy of a rare brace in front of goal from long-serving midfielder Scully.

Both Hamilton and Morton also lost on Saturday, which allows Cove to move up to seventh ahead of the visit of Dundee on Tuesday night.

“It was crucial to get the win,” said McIntyre. “There’s other games I thought we should have won but we haven’t but that’s just the Championship. But we’re fully aware one win in seven isn’t good enough.

“That gets us closer to the points tally we’re looking for per quarter and we knew the teams round about us were playing the top sides today.

“There’s games in a season where you’ve got to take advantage, particularly playing at home where we’ve got to pick up most of our points.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove took the lead after 15 minutes when Luis Longstaff played in Max Johnston, with his cross picking out Scully at the back post to head home.

Debutant Jack Sanders denied Dale Hilson with a last-ditched challenge before Scully got his second on 34 minutes. Shay Logan cut inside from the left and forced a save from Derek Gaston, with Scully on hand to turn home the rebound.

Cieran Dunne nearly teed up Mitch Megginson for a third before having an attempt at goal himself, which was blocked by Marcel Oakley.

Scully was unfortunate not to get a hat-trick, with Gaston keeping him at bay in a crowded penalty area, before Colin Hamilton sent a header wide when he should have hit the target.

“We started the game on the front foot,” added McIntyre. “We placed a big demand on our wide players and central midfielders, to get more crosses into the box and support the striker.

“We were pleased we were able to do that and it paid off with Scully getting the two goals.

Connor Scully is congratulated after opening the scoring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully is congratulated after opening the scoring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I thought Charlie Gilmour backed up the two in front of him really well, with a cleverness to know how to play that position. Scott Allan is a deft footballer and you’ve got to deny him time and space.

“Charlie has been schooled at Arsenal so knows how to position himself and equally makes good decisions when he’s on the ball.”

Keeping a clean sheet also pleased the Cove boss, particularly with a new-look back four.

Sanders was pitched straight in at centre-half, alongside fellow loanee Kyle McClelland, with teenager Johnston on the right and Logan on the left.

“It’s more difficult to integrate players when you only train two nights a week,” said McIntyre. “That (clean sheet) was all the more pleasing. We’ve been patient in the transfer market and I feel we’ve signed good players, who are hungry to do well and carve out a career for themselves.

“I watch them train every week and they give you energy when they train, because they train so well. Sometimes our quality isn’t good enough on a Saturday but it’s certainly not for want of trying.”

COVE RANGERS (4-3-3) – Gourlay 6; Johnston 7, Sanders 6, McClelland 6 (Ross 76), Logan 7, Yule 7, Gilmour 7, Scully 8, Longstaff 6 (Masson 82), Megginson 6, Dunne 7. Subs not used – McKenzie, Towler, Ross, McDonagh, McIntosh, Vigurs, Leitch, Reynolds.

ARBROATH (4-4-1-1) – Gaston; Oakley, Little, Hamilton, Hancock, Gold, Jacobs 6 (McKenna 64), Tait 5 (Shanks 64), Linn 6 (Corfe 64), Allan 5 (Bitsindou 64), Hilson 5 (Fosu 64). Subs not used – Gill, Isiaka.

Referee – Euan Anderson.

Attendance – 881.

Player of the match – Connor Scully.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Connor Scully is congratulated by Blair Yule after scoring Cove Rangers' second goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers see off Arbroath as Connor Scully brace earns overdue win
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre urges side to hit goal trail
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army.
Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke has made international breaks fun again for Scotland fans
Jack Sanders has joined Cove Rangers on loan from Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders keen for game-time following Cove Rangers loan switch
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully lays bare part-time challenges
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
Morgyn Neill in action for Cove against Raith Rovers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Defender Morgyn Neill ready to fight for his future at Cove Rangers
Luis Longstaff in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff is confident Cove Rangers can hit the goal trail to return to…
Gerry McDonagh in the thick of the action for Cove. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McIntyre admits Cove Rangers lacked 'killer touch' in SPFL Trust Trophy exit to…
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at…

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…
Journalist and presenter, the late Bill Turnbull, pictured in 2016, prior to his prostate cancer diagnosis (Photo: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked
hot toddy recipe
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL…
Should a woman automatically change her surname when she says 'I do'? Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: What's in a name? Ellie House finds out if the brides of…

Editor's Picks