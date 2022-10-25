Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot

By Jamie Durent
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 8:09 am
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston

Gerry McDonagh has revealed the fitness push which has got him back involved in the Cove Rangers picture.

McDonagh marked just his second league start for Cove with his first goal for the club, in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on Saturday.

His only other start came against Queen’s Park at the end of August, where, in the absence of Mitch Megginson, he broke his wrist and faced weeks on the sidelines.

Since then, he has shed weight and now feels sharp enough to contribute to the Cove cause.

“When I first came to the club I was 96kg and now I’m 90,” said McDonagh. “I’ve lost six kilogrammes and it’s not easy to do that. People who understand that will know.

Gerry McDonagh equalises for Cove Rangers against Ayr. Image: Dave Johnston
Gerry McDonagh equalises for Cove Rangers against Ayr. Image: Dave Johnston

“I’m feeling a lot sharper and fitter and my confidence is up after the goal on Saturday.

“Did it come from me or the manager? I would say both.

“I know full well my best playing weight is around 90-92kg, and the gaffer said to me I needed to be a lot sharper and fitter.

“I knew if I got to that weight I would feel much better for it – and I do.”

He earned praise from Cove manager Jim McIntyre for his attitude while being out of the team, but McDonagh admits nothing changes for him whether he is playing or not.

“I appreciate the gaffer saying that,” he said. “I just come in, do what I have to do and go home.

“If I’m starting or not, I don’t do anything differently. I won’t sulk about the situation.”

‘It’s not been an easy journey so far’

The wrist injury has virtually healed, but it was a frustrating process for the striker, who worried he might have missed his chance.

“It was my first start of the season and I broke my wrist after 35 minutes,” he said. “I had to come off at half-time because of the pain, even though I didn’t want to.

“It was my chance and you never know when it’s your last chance, in football and in life. It was just a waiting game, more or less, because I couldn’t really do much.

“It’s not been an easy journey so far, but I’m assuming this is the turning point for me.”

Gerry McDonagh joined Cove Rangers in the summer. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Gerry McDonagh joined Cove Rangers in the summer. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

While he is living away from a young family in his native Nottingham, being away from home does not concern McDonagh too greatly.

He feels he has settled into life in Aberdeen well and hopes now to put down a marker on the Cove first-team.

“I have enjoyed it,” he said. “I came up here for something different. I’d never played up here before and wanted to see what it was about.

“Aberdeen is a nice city and it’s quite big, which I didn’t really expect. I’ve not always lived in Nottingham, but I feel settled here.

“Is it hard being away from family? I don’t see it like that. I chose to come to Scotland and I don’t make any excuses.

“Being part-time it’s not too bad, as I can get down the road after a game.

“It’s down to the gaffer (being in the team), but I hope I can show what I can do. It’s not been easy putting me on when results haven’t been great.”

