Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers missed chance to kill off Partick Thistle

Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers should have killed off Partick Thistle before Jamie Sneddon’s late heroics.

Cove had chances to go further in front against Partick but failed to take advantage of their opportunities.

That always left them vulnerable to a late goal and sure enough, it happened, with the visiting goalkeeper supplying it in dramatic circumstances to salvage a 1-1 draw at Balmoral Stadium.

“We weren’t good enough on the ball, every single person on the pitch,” said Fyvie. “I think when you are not good enough on the ball you are always going to invite pressure, get pinned in and they are going to get a chance.

“They had a chance and their keeper has came up and scored at the end which was gutting, but we invited the pressure on ourselves.

“We had chances. We had two or three one-on-ones and a couple of half chances. Overall, they had most of the second half but we should go through and kill the game.

“Because we don’t kill the game, we give them a chance. We were dropping and dropping because they threw so many balls forward. It was unfortunate because it was basically the last kick of the ball.”

Fyvie absolved any individuals of blame for the late goal, which came from a 95th-minute corner.

Sneddon glanced to the bench and headed forward, before manoeuvring himself into space to meet Stuart Bannigan’s delivery.

“He comes up but we should have a man on him because there is somebody else taking it,” said Fyvie.

“We are a team and it is not about individual mistakes. We spoke about it inside and it is not about individual mistakes because we are a team.”