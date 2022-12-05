Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers missed chance to kill off Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers missed chance to kill off Partick Thistle

By Jamie Durent
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 8:04 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looks on as Partick Thistle celebrate their late leveller. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looks on as Partick Thistle celebrate their late leveller. Image: SNS

Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers should have killed off Partick Thistle before Jamie Sneddon’s late heroics.

Cove had chances to go further in front against Partick but failed to take advantage of their opportunities.

That always left them vulnerable to a late goal and sure enough, it happened, with the visiting goalkeeper supplying it in dramatic circumstances to salvage a 1-1 draw at Balmoral Stadium.

“We weren’t good enough on the ball, every single person on the pitch,” said Fyvie. “I think when you are not good enough on the ball you are always going to invite pressure, get pinned in and they are going to get a chance.

“They had a chance and their keeper has came up and scored at the end which was gutting, but we invited the pressure on ourselves.

“We had chances. We had two or three one-on-ones and a couple of half chances. Overall, they had most of the second half but we should go through and kill the game.

“Because we don’t kill the game, we give them a chance. We were dropping and dropping because they threw so many balls forward. It was unfortunate because it was basically the last kick of the ball.”

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scores a dramatic late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scores a dramatic late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Fyvie absolved any individuals of blame for the late goal, which came from a 95th-minute corner.

Sneddon glanced to the bench and headed forward, before manoeuvring himself into space to meet Stuart Bannigan’s delivery.

“He comes up but we should have a man on him because there is somebody else taking it,” said Fyvie.

“We are a team and it is not about individual mistakes. We spoke about it inside and it is not about individual mistakes because we are a team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Stuart McKenzie keen for Cove Rangers to end away-day hoodoo
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Defender Max Johnston recalled by Motherwell
Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Room to grow for Championship club after promising 2022
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little reflects on more than 30 years of service to Cove Rangers
Kyle McClelland in action for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Kyle McClelland thanks family for support after 'tough' injury comeback
Cove Rangers' main sponsor, Terry Cobban of ACE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club's future

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented