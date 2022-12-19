‘Blair has been vital’: Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre hails Yule impact

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre has praised Blair Yule’s impact since returning to the side after injury.

Yule missed the start of the season due to an ankle injury, which he had been playing with during the last campaign.

The 30-year-old was brought back into the starting line-up against Arbroath in October and has been a consistent performer alongside Charlie Gilmour in the middle.

Yule revealed last week that he is in talks with Cove over extending his current deal, which comes to an end in the summer.

Bar one season at Arbroath, Yule has been a mainstay of the Cove team as it rose through the league and McIntyre is the latest manager to see his importance to the side.

“Blair has been vital,” he said. “He’s formed a really good partnership with Charlie Gilmour in the middle of the park.

“Charlie naturally likes to sit and Blair likes to get up and down. It’s proved to be a decent partnership and gives you balance.

“I think, with players like Blair and Connor Scully, you get seven out of 10 every week and you can’t have enough of that as a manager.

“You get the performance as well as the flexibility. In any squad, you’re always looking for two or three really versatile players that can operate in different positions, as you’re always going to have injuries.”

Cove look to upcoming transfer window

Like many clubs, the transfer window presents an interesting challenge for Cove.

They have five loan players – Charlie Gilmour, Max Johnston, Jack Sanders, Evan Towler and Kyle McClelland – while also may have to field enquiries for some of their fringe players.

“We have got plans and it all depends what happens with the current loans we have,” added McIntyre.

“Like any manager, you’re always on the lookout if there’s a bit of quality to add to the group that will help you.

“The squad is good. We have had a couple of major injuries to players like Fraser (Fyvie) and Blair, who were missing for long periods of time.

“It’s important you try keep as many fit as possible, to give you options going into the second part of the season.”

Another player Cove have been without for a significant period of time is McClelland, who has been sidelined since the 3-1 win over Dundee in October with an ankle problem.

He is expected to return to training with Cove this week after completing his rehabilitation with parent club Hibernian.

“It’s been frustrating for him,” he said. “It’s hard when you’ve got a medium-to-long-term injury, as you’re champing at the bit to get back in.

“It’s an important part of the season, at the half-way stage, and the transfer window is coming up too.”