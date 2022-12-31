Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip

By Jamie Durent
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers will be without midfielder Charlie Gilmour for the foreseeable future after his ankle injury against Hamilton Accies.

Manager Jim McIntyre is not able to put an exact timescale on his absence at this stage, but fears it could be up to two months before the St Johnstone loanee is back available.

Gilmour was injured in the first half against Accies after a heavy challenge and had to be replaced by Jamie Masson.

He has been an undisputed starter for Cove since joining from the Perth Saints in August and has formed an impressive partnership with Blair Yule in the middle of the park.

“He’s not good – he had a scan on Thursday, but it’s a bad one,” said McIntyre. “He’ll be six-to-eight weeks or longer, judging by the size of his ankle and how black and blue it is.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

“I can’t give an exact timeframe until we get the results of the scan back, but his ankle is three times the size.

“It’s a sore for one for us as a team, because the balance of the team has been very good, with the partnership with Blair. We’ll certainly miss that.

“There is a wee bit of versatility in the squad and the centre of the park is the one area where we do have some numbers. But obviously Connor (Scully) has been filling in at left-back with Shay (Logan) being injured.

“We want to make sure we try get the right bodies in during the window, if we can.”

Cove face Inverness on Monday in their third meeting this season.

Caley Thistle have not had their problems to seek of late, given a poor run of form allayed with a crippling injury list.

The Caley Jags, managed by McIntyre’s former Ross County assistant Billy Dodds, have recalled five youngsters out on loan to bolster their squad before the game.

Caley Thistle defender Zak Delaney beats Luis Longstaff to the ball. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle defender Zak Delaney beats Luis Longstaff to the ball. Image: SNS

But for McIntyre the onus has to be on what Cove can deliver against their under-pressure opponents, as the Aberdeen side look to record their first away win of the season.

“It’s been well-documented that Billy has had a horrendous time with injuries of late,” said McIntyre. “But we need to look after ourselves.

“They’ve beaten us twice already this season and we need to make sure it’s not three times. They’ve still got players that can hurt you and we’ve got to be mindful of that.

“We can’t get caught up in thinking it’s going to be an easier game, because football doesn’t work like that.

“We’ve got everything to prove. We had a poor performance there at the start of the season and we’d like to put on a much better one and get the three points.

“They’ll be playing with the determination to bounce back from last week and I wouldn’t expect anything less than that.”

With the transfer window around the corner, McIntyre is working on potential additions to the squad, but does not feel pressured to strengthen his group.

“If we don’t sign the players we want to get, then we’ll go with the squad that’s been there since the start of the season,” added McIntyre.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

“There’s been a lot of good stuff from the boys, but like any manager, you’re always looking to strengthen during the window.

“There’s been one or two enquiries about some of our players that haven’t played, so we just need to wait and see what happens.”

