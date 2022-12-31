Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those of a certain age may remember entrepreneur Victor Kiam and his famous catchphrase for Remington – “I liked it so much, I bought the company”.

That well-known advertising slogan may now apply to me.

Since 2019 I had been attending networking events run by Aberdeen Business Network (ABN).

I found them extremely useful in terms of personal development, building relationships with other like-minded people and winning business for the companies I worked for.

I enjoyed it so much that last month I bought ABN in a six-figure deal.

I’m proud to be the owner of a company that runs six different business networking services – all of them helping local companies build their networks and pursue their growth ambitions.

It’s estimated that in the past six years alone ABN clients have secured deals worth more than £25 million. More than that, our online platform – ABN Community – has 7,000 members. It’s all about engagement.

I strongly believe in the value of networking and there are many organisations like ours that can help companies, regardless of the size of the enterprise.

Dedicate time to networking as it can reap real rewards in terms of making valuable contacts, building working relationships, developing personal skills and winning new business.”

The return to face-to-face networking following the pandemic and its associated restrictions is a reminder that, on the whole, personal interaction works best. People have missed engaging with their peers and we’ve seen a rise in attendance at our events across the city.

Networking is something I’m passionate about. You have to commit the time and make the effort, but I’ve seen first-hand the rewards of such endeavour.

And to make the most of it you need to have structure to your activity.

For example, what events are you going to attend? Why are going to this event and not that one? How are you going to record the time spent networking with the return on investment?

People attending our events come from a broad range of sectors including energy, finance, legal, technology, leisure and hospitality, property and start-ups. You never know who you may meet and what it may lead to.

Networking should form a key part of a company’s business development strategy as we deal with coming out of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of Brexit.

Welcome to all our newest ABN Community members, taking overall membership to 7095! https://t.co/510JH62dtE pic.twitter.com/1UmxeCQoeG — Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) (@abncommunity) November 28, 2022

As we head into 2023, it’s important now more than ever for firms to be actively networking and seeking new opportunities to replace business which may have been lost or postponed.

In addition, it’s vital to ensure a funnel of business leads further down the line.

There are a few pointers to take on board when it comes to attending networking events.

Respect

It would be great to speak only with managing directors and company owners – people who make decisions.

Meeting this level of management happens at events, of course, however, it’s important to treat everyone with respect, whether they are just starting out in their career or part of a management team.

You’re attending an event as a representative of your firm and the way you handle yourself reflects on that business and its reputation.

Remember, today’s bright-eyed trainee could be tomorrow’s head of department.

Planning

Choose your events wisely. Do you have time to attend and what is the plan when you go to an event?

There’s a need to dedicate time to networking and that can be difficult due to the pressures of day-to-day operations.

However, it can reap real rewards in terms of making valuable contacts and building working relationships. Know what your goal is ahead of attending events.

Be bold

While it’s good to speak with people you already know, there’s a need to step up and introduce yourself to strangers. This is how you’ll grow your connections.

It’s worth noting that someone attending a networking event is looking to meet new people, so don’t be afraid to make the first move.

Listen

It’s important to listen and let others have a say. You’re not going to a networking event to sell your products or services to clients.

At this stage, it’s about building relationships and understanding what each of you can offer.

Winning work usually comes later. Networking is a two-way street and listening is an important and often under-rated skill.

Follow-up

Once you’ve met, spoken and swapped contact details with someone, it’s vital that you connect with that person again.

You can expand on what was discussed and the next step may be to meet for a coffee or continued dialogue online.

Time

There’s a time factor and people shouldn’t expect instant results. Those who do are often the ones that say business networking doesn’t work for them.

Simply put, it’s not a short-term thing. Business is about relationships, and people will want to get to know you and your company’s reputation over time before putting work your way or recommending you to their network.

Personal relationships are so important in business. Dedicate time to networking as it can reap real rewards in terms of making valuable contacts, building working relationships, developing personal skills and winning new business. In short, we work best when we work together.

Leigh Reid is owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network.