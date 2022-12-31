Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business

By Leigh Reid
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR

Those of a certain age may remember entrepreneur Victor Kiam and his famous catchphrase for Remington – “I liked it so much, I bought the company”.

That well-known advertising slogan may now apply to me.

Since 2019 I had been attending networking events run by Aberdeen Business Network (ABN).

I found them extremely useful in terms of personal development, building relationships with other like-minded people and winning business for the companies I worked for.

I enjoyed it so much that last month I bought ABN in a six-figure deal.

Leigh Reid, with Andrew Smith, the previous owner of Aberdeen Business Network, following their six-figure deal. Image: Engage PR

I’m proud to be the owner of a company that runs six different business networking services – all of them helping local companies build their networks and pursue their growth ambitions.

It’s estimated that in the past six years alone ABN clients have secured deals worth more than £25 million. More than that, our online platform – ABN Community – has 7,000 members. It’s all about engagement.

I strongly believe in the value of networking and there are many organisations like ours that can help companies, regardless of the size of the enterprise.

Dedicate time to networking as it can reap real rewards in terms of making valuable contacts, building working relationships, developing personal skills and winning new business.”

The return to face-to-face networking following the pandemic and its associated restrictions is a reminder that, on the whole, personal interaction works best. People have missed engaging with their peers and we’ve seen a rise in attendance at our events across the city.

Networking is something I’m passionate about. You have to commit the time and make the effort, but I’ve seen first-hand the rewards of such endeavour.

Image: Shutterstock

And to make the most of it you need to have structure to your activity.

For example, what events are you going to attend? Why are going to this event and not that one? How are you going to record the time spent networking with the return on investment?

People attending our events come from a broad range of sectors including energy, finance, legal, technology, leisure and hospitality, property and start-ups. You never know who you may meet and what it may lead to.

Networking should form a key part of a company’s business development strategy as we deal with coming out of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of Brexit.

As we head into 2023, it’s important now more than ever for firms to be actively networking and seeking new opportunities to replace business which may have been lost or postponed.

In addition, it’s vital to ensure a funnel of business leads further down the line.

There are a few pointers to take on board when it comes to attending networking events.

Respect

It would be great to speak only with managing directors and company owners – people who make decisions.

Meeting this level of management happens at events, of course, however, it’s important to treat everyone with respect, whether they are just starting out in their career or part of a management team.

You’re attending an event as a representative of your firm and the way you handle yourself reflects on that business and its reputation.

Remember, today’s bright-eyed trainee could be tomorrow’s head of department.

Planning

Choose your events wisely. Do you have time to attend and what is the plan when you go to an event?

There’s a need to dedicate time to networking and that can be difficult due to the pressures of day-to-day operations.

However, it can reap real rewards in terms of making valuable contacts and building working relationships. Know what your goal is ahead of attending events.

Be bold

While it’s good to speak with people you already know, there’s a need to step up and introduce yourself to strangers. This is how you’ll grow your connections.

It’s worth noting that someone attending a networking event is looking to meet new people, so don’t be afraid to make the first move.

Listen

It’s important to listen and let others have a say. You’re not going to a networking event to sell your products or services to clients.

At this stage, it’s about building relationships and understanding what each of you can offer.

Winning work usually comes later. Networking is a two-way street and listening is an important and often under-rated skill.

Follow-up

Once you’ve met, spoken and swapped contact details with someone, it’s vital that you connect with that person again.

You can expand on what was discussed and the next step may be to meet for a coffee or continued dialogue online.

Time

There’s a time factor and people shouldn’t expect instant results. Those who do are often the ones that say business networking doesn’t work for them.

Simply put, it’s not a short-term thing. Business is about relationships, and people will want to get to know you and your company’s reputation over time before putting work your way or recommending you to their network.

Personal relationships are so important in business. Dedicate time to networking as it can reap real rewards in terms of making valuable contacts, building working relationships, developing personal skills and winning new business. In short, we work best when we work together.

Leigh Reid is owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
City of Aberdeen Distillery in Christmas spirits with hint at return of mince pie…
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Exclusive: CBRE joins diverse business mix at MSq in Aberdeen
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Aberdeen firm Sem's jungle success scoops $100,000 prize in Peru
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Inverness motor firm Dicksons unveils hat-trick of promotions
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Buckie's Roy Stevens is responsible for your Christmas smoked salmon - but don't ask…
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes
Andrew Bruce, HRI/Munro Architects.. Inverness.
Small business focus: Architect Andrew Bruce and his search for the holy grail
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Fast-growing Mac Recruit Group to open Aberdeen office early next year as it chases…

Most Read

1
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Leigh Reid, of Aberdeen Business Network. Image: Engage PR
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Most Commented