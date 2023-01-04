Cove Rangers set to confirm the return of Paul Hartley as manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers are expected to announce the return of Paul Hartley as manager on Thursday.

Hartley, who has been out of work since September after being sacked by Hartlepool, is likely to be in place ahead of Saturday’s home game against Queen’s Park.

It comes after Cove sacked Jim McIntyre on Tuesday on the back of the 6-1 defeat to Caley Thistle.

Hartley guided the club to the League Two and League One titles, after taking over from John Sheran in 2019.

However, he was lured away in the summer by English League Two side Pools, a move which did not go to plan as he was dismissed after a nine-game winless run.

Hartley has been present at the Balmoral Stadium for a number of Cove’s Championship fixtures after returning to the north-east.

McIntyre had Cove eighth in their first season in the Championship. He picked up notable wins over Dundee and Queen’s Park but late goals cost them key points against Hamilton, Partick Thistle and Morton.

One issue Hartley will need to address quickly is recruitment, given the absences which hindered McIntyre in the latter days of his reign.

Shay Logan is out with a calf problem, while fellow defenders Max Johnston and Jack Sanders have been recalled by parent clubs Motherwell and Kilmarnock respectively.

St Johnstone loanee Charlie Gilmour also looks set to miss the rest of the season due to needing surgery on the ankle injury he picked up against Hamilton on December 23.

There is no indication Kyle McClelland and Evan Towler will be called back by Hibernian and Aberdeen.

It remains to be seen whether Iain Vigurs and Morgyn Neill, two favourites of Hartley’s during the League One title-winning campaign, will now find themselves back in the picture, after being on the fringes under McIntyre.

Regulars Connor Scully and Blair Yule have recently signed new deals, while goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie has also had discussions with Cove about extending his stay.