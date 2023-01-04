Cove Rangers set to confirm the return of Paul Hartley as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers set to confirm the return of Paul Hartley as manager

By Jamie Durent
January 4, 2023, 10:30 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 10:12 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers are expected to announce the return of Paul Hartley as manager on Thursday.

Hartley, who has been out of work since September after being sacked by Hartlepool, is likely to be in place ahead of Saturday’s home game against Queen’s Park.

It comes after Cove sacked Jim McIntyre on Tuesday on the back of the 6-1 defeat to Caley Thistle.

Hartley guided the club to the League Two and League One titles, after taking over from John Sheran in 2019.

However, he was lured away in the summer by English League Two side Pools, a move which did not go to plan as he was dismissed after a nine-game winless run.

Hartley has been present at the Balmoral Stadium for a number of Cove’s Championship fixtures after returning to the north-east.

McIntyre had Cove eighth in their first season in the Championship. He picked up notable wins over Dundee and Queen’s Park but late goals cost them key points against Hamilton, Partick Thistle and Morton.

One issue Hartley will need to address quickly is recruitment, given the absences which hindered McIntyre in the latter days of his reign.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley guided Cove Rangers to the League One and League Two titles.

Shay Logan is out with a calf problem, while fellow defenders Max Johnston and Jack Sanders have been recalled by parent clubs Motherwell and Kilmarnock respectively.

St Johnstone loanee Charlie Gilmour also looks set to miss the rest of the season due to needing surgery on the ankle injury he picked up against Hamilton on December 23.

There is no indication Kyle McClelland and Evan Towler will be called back by Hibernian and Aberdeen.

It remains to be seen whether Iain Vigurs and Morgyn Neill, two favourites of Hartley’s during the League One title-winning campaign, will now find themselves back in the picture, after being on the fringes under McIntyre.

Regulars Connor Scully and Blair Yule have recently signed new deals, while goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie has also had discussions with Cove about extending his stay.

