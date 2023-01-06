Speyside landowners honour Queen with 70-acre ‘living legacy’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two 70-acre woodlands at Glen Kyllachy on Speyside and Traquair in the Borders have been created in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Named Scotland’s first Platinum Woods, the woodlands form part of the tree-planting initiative to help landowners mark the Queen’s Jubilee and now commemorate her life.

The initiative, run by The Woodland Trust, invited people across the UK to “plant a tree for the Jubilee” with dozens planted across the north and north-east.

It was due to conclude at the end of Platinum Jubilee year in 2022, but following the Queen’s death in September, the scheme will continue until the end of the tree-planting season.

Landowners who still wish to take part are being encouraged to contact the trust after the project has been extended until March.

‘Critical that we continue to plant for the future’

These newly created Platinum Jubilee Woods will be registered on the Queen’s Green Canopy map.

A special plaque will be given for landowners to mark the site of the “living legacies”.

The sites will also help to contribute to removing air pollutants from the environment.

Catherine Maxwell Stuart, 21st Lady of Traquair, one of the sites of the Platinum Woods, said these green spaces are essential for safeguarding the future.

She said: “It is critical that we continue to plant for the future to safeguard our environment and the long-term sustainability of our heritage at Traquair.

“The woodland is being named after my daughter, Isabella, a keen environmentalist and the next generation of those who will be in charge of nurturing and protecting the woodland in the future.”

How to get involved

Woodland Trust Scotland director, Alastair Seaman, said they were “delighted” to announce the first Platinum Woods in Scotland.

He added: “We would like to hear from other landowners who may wish to take part in this initiative creating a legacy in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.”

To get involved, simply send a brief description of the planned wood along with the location and a map to qgcwoods@woodlandtrust.org.uk

The trust is also giving away hundreds of thousands of free trees to schools and communities.

However, the application for these spring trees will close on January 11. To apply or find more information, click here.