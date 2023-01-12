Brody Paterson eyes game-time after making Cove Rangers loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Cove Rangers signing Brody Paterson is desperate to get games under his belt after joining on loan from Hartlepool United.

Paterson become Cove’s second signing of the January window on Monday, reuniting with manager Paul Hartley at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley signed Paterson for Hartlepool in the summer, after the full-back’s release by Celtic. However after 16 appearances in all competitions, Paterson has not featured for Pools since a 3-1 defeat to Barrow in November.

The loan switch is with a view to a permanent move, according to Hartlepool boss Keith Curle, with Paterson having signed a two-year deal at Victoria Park in the summer.

Having experienced League Two and League One football in loan spells with Queen’s Park and Airdrieonians, Paterson is keen to challenge himself in the Championship with Cove.

“I just want to get playing,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of loans where I’ve been playing every week and when you go from that to being in and out, it’s frustrating.

“It’s my aim to be playing at as high a level as I can every week. Coming on loan here was a good opportunity for me to do just that.

“I want to be playing every week, improving my goals and assists which I know I’m capable of.

“I know the club has struggled since Harry Milne left to fill that role (left-back). I played against them for Airdrie last year, so I know what they demand from their wing-backs or full-backs.

“Right now, it’s a six-month loan then we’ll decide what happens in the summer. I’m fully focused on doing as best I can for Cove.”

Challenging time at Hartlepool

Paterson was joined at Pools by fellow Scots Reghan Tumilty, Jack Hamilton, Euan Murray and Jake Hastie, as well as Kyle Letheren, Mouhamed Niang and Mikael Ndjoli, who had all played in Scotland.

Hartlepool find themselves third-bottom in League Two in what has been a challenging season for everyone concerned with the club.

The 21-year-old reflects on his time south of the border positively, despite the early-season struggles.

“It was a good experience for myself,” he said. “The football is a lot different down there – it’s a lot faster and more physical.

“Some of the games were really challenging. It was a brilliant experience for myself but it was a case of a new manager coming in and doesn’t quite fancy you, with a different style of play. It’s just one of those things in football.

“I need to be getting games and if I’m not going to be getting games there, I need to go elsewhere where I am.

“We couldn’t quite put our finger on what was going wrong. Results we should have held on to we weren’t.

“A lot of factors played into it in the end but hopefully for Hartlepool’s sake, I’m confident they’ll stay up.”

Paterson was actually approached by previous manager Jim McIntyre about heading to Cove and upon their change of manager last week, a familiar face coming in helped see the deal through.

Paterson originally approached by McIntyre

“I got speaking to the last manager Jim McIntyre on New Year’s Eve; I was keen to go out on loan and get games and he was keen on getting me in,” said Paterson.

“I heard from John (Sheran, director of football) they were going to be letting him go and getting someone else in.

“I thought the deal might be off but he said I knew the person that’s coming in very well, so I thought ‘I wonder who that could be…’

“I spoke to Paul a few times and I was still keen to come here. It just made it an easier decision for myself.”

Paterson was part of the Airdrieonians side which pushed Cove all the way in the League One title race last season and he played in the memorable 2-2 draw between the two sides in April 2022.

“It was stressful and frustrating,” said Paterson. “If you took both teams’ seasons individually, they’re both more than worthy of winning the title.

“We went 21 games unbeaten and Cove were about 26. It’s ridiculous numbers and the games were really tight between us.

“I tried to forget about that game (the 2-2 draw). It seems like everything was going Cove’s way that year to win it.

“The week after against Queen’s Park they scored in the last minute as well.”