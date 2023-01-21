Scott Fox keen to extend career with fresh challenge at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Fox keen to extend career with fresh challenge at Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Scott Fox in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Scott Fox in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers’ new signing Scott Fox wanted a fresh challenge – as it could be the last one of his career.

While Fox intends to play on as long as he can, he accepts that at 35 questions will inevitably start being asked about what is next.

Fox joined ambitious Cove this week on an 18-month deal, which will expire shortly before his 37th birthday. He already has designs on moving into the coaching game once his playing career comes to an end.

But going part-time and trying his hand at something new is an invigorating prospect at this stage of his life.

“It’s something different for me,” said Fox, who left Premiership side Motherwell last month.

“I’ve done some coaching and want to get a bit more experience doing that on my days off. But I want to concentrate on these 18 months at Cove as they might be the last of my career.

“It’s at the time where it’s a natural progression (to look to the future). Who knows, after 18 months I might still be feeling good and raring to go. I’m not going to cut it off.

“I could have stayed at Motherwell and seen where it went. But I couldn’t do that. I still want to progress, play and be a part of something.

“I was thinking about what I still want to achieve. I genuinely just want to win games and keep clean sheets.”

The best parts of Fox’s career came with Partick Thistle and Ross County. He made more than a century of appearances with both clubs and tasted Championship title success with both the Jags and Staggies.

The last few years have been less productive, however, with Fox an understudy at Fir Park to Liam Kelly and Trevor Carson while also having to recuperate from a cruciate ligament injury.

Injuries are nothing new to Fox; after playing a starring role in County’s League Cup semi-final win over Celtic, he missed the final against Hibernian due to a knee injury.

“Football can come as a luxury,” he added. “When you’re playing and enjoying football, you don’t think about it.

“When it’s taken away from you, you are left wondering what’s happened. It’s a wee kick up the backside at times.

Scott Fox with his family and the Ladbrokes Championship trophy in 2019. Image: SNS
Scott Fox with his family and the Ladbrokes Championship trophy in 2019. Image: SNS

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people and when you get to this age, obviously they are asking what you want to do. A lot of ex-managers and coaches have said to play as long as you can and that’s stuck with me.

“Coaching will always be there at the end of it.”

Fox comes into Cove fresh. He played four times on a brief loan spell with Queen of the South earlier in the season and had an emergency loan at Morton in 2021. But his time on the pitch has been reduced to a handful of appearances since leaving Thistle for the second time in 2020.

He faces a three-way fight for the Cove starting spot, with Stuart McKenzie and Kyle Gourlay, but has already settled in well at the Balmoral Stadium.

A friendly rivalry with Shay Logan has gone a long way to help him bed in.

“Every time I played against Aberdeen with Ross County, it feels like he scored against me,” said Fox. “As soon as I saw him I thought, ‘oh no’.

“Has he mentioned it to me? Of course he has. I think he’s got 50 per cent of his career goals against me.

Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: SNS

“There’s going to be three goalkeepers all wanting to play. I need to come in and prove I’m ready to play.

“Hopefully if I can do that, then it’s a positive start.”

