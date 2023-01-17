Cove Rangers sign goalkeeper Scott Fox on 18-month deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have signed former Ross County and Partick Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox on an 18-month deal.

Fox had been a free agent having left Premiership side Motherwell and also spent time on loan at Queen of the South earlier this season.

The 35-year-old started his career at Celtic but it was with the Jags he established himself as a number one, joining in 2010 and helped them back to the top-flight.

He was signed by ex-Cove boss Jim McIntyre for County in 2015 and while he missed the League Cup triumph through injury, he made 147 appearances for the Staggies and won the Championship title with them in 2019.

After another season with Partick, Fox moved to Motherwell in 2020 but suffered a cruciate ligament injury earlier in his time with the Steelmen. He joined Morton on an emergency loan in 2021 and played briefly for Queens during this campaign before leaving in December by mutual consent.

🔵 Cove Rangers FC are delighted to announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper Scott Fox! 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺, 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁! 🤝#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 17, 2023

Fox told club media: “I think the club are doing well. It’s a part-time club in the Championship and it’s difficult at the moment but it’s something I’m looking forward to getting started with.

“There’s some good teams in the division and because we’re part-time, it’s not in our favour at the moment. We’re underdogs and we’ve got to try get as many points as we can.

“I’ve probably experienced everything in football – liquidations, administrations, championships – and it’s put me in the place I’m in now.

“I’m 35 but I still feel good. I’m looking forward to getting started and I just want to play games. I’m eager to prove a point that I can still start.”

Stuart McKenzie and Kyle Gourlay have split time between the posts this season. McIntyre started with Gourlay but recalled McKenzie for the win over Queen’s Park in November.

The veteran stopper had been in form but was part of Cove side’s which shipped six in back-to-back weeks, against Queen’s Park and Inverness. Paul Hartley opted to recall Gourlay for the 2-2 draw with the Spiders on Saturday.