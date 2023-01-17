Cove Rangers sign goalkeeper Scott Fox on 18-month deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign goalkeeper Scott Fox on 18-month deal

By Jamie Durent
January 17, 2023, 6:18 pm
Scott Fox in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Scott Fox in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers have signed former Ross County and Partick Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox on an 18-month deal.

Fox had been a free agent having left Premiership side Motherwell and also spent time on loan at Queen of the South earlier this season.

The 35-year-old started his career at Celtic but it was with the Jags he established himself as a number one, joining in 2010 and helped them back to the top-flight.

He was signed by ex-Cove boss Jim McIntyre for County in 2015 and while he missed the League Cup triumph through injury, he made 147 appearances for the Staggies and won the Championship title with them in 2019.

After another season with Partick, Fox moved to Motherwell in 2020 but suffered a cruciate ligament injury earlier in his time with the Steelmen. He joined Morton on an emergency loan in 2021 and played briefly for Queens during this campaign before leaving in December by mutual consent.

Fox told club media: “I think the club are doing well. It’s a part-time club in the Championship and it’s difficult at the moment but it’s something I’m looking forward to getting started with.

“There’s some good teams in the division and because we’re part-time, it’s not in our favour at the moment. We’re underdogs and we’ve got to try get as many points as we can.

“I’ve probably experienced everything in football – liquidations, administrations, championships – and it’s put me in the place I’m in now.

“I’m 35 but I still feel good. I’m looking forward to getting started and I just want to play games. I’m eager to prove a point that I can still start.”

Stuart McKenzie and Kyle Gourlay have split time between the posts this season. McIntyre started with Gourlay but recalled McKenzie for the win over Queen’s Park in November.

The veteran stopper had been in form but was part of Cove side’s which shipped six in back-to-back weeks, against Queen’s Park and Inverness. Paul Hartley opted to recall Gourlay for the 2-2 draw with the Spiders on Saturday.

