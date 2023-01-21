Peterhead cannot lose more ground on Clyde, says manager Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson admits his side cannot lose any more ground on Clyde in the League One relegation battle.

The two sides are already cut adrift at the bottom and face each other this afternoon at Balmoor.

Should Peterhead win, they would get off the foot of the division for the first time since the end of August. If the Bully Wee emerge victorious, then they will open up a five-point gap over the Blue Toon.

“It’s a huge game for us and I’ve said to the players that this is the game we’ll be judged on,” said Robertson.

“We can’t afford to lose any more ground on Clyde but if we get that win, we will go above them for the first time since I’ve been here. That could give us something.

“By doing that, it means we will have scored a goal. The players are confident and I can see them improve every game.

“But this is a must-win game and we’ll be giving everything we have got to do it.”

Robertson is not looking beyond Clyde, despite the distorted look of the league table.

The two sides between them have won just three games out of a combined 42, with Peterhead’s last win coming in October and Clyde’s in August. Eighth spot, currently occupied by Queen of the South, is 16 points away from Clyde and 18 from Peterhead.

“We can only focus on the team in front of us,” added Robertson. “I do feel we’re improving each week.

“We want to get full points against Clyde but after that, we should be going to pick up points against other teams.

“A lot will depend on Saturday. It’s the biggest game in our time at the club. It’s a home game and the support is behind us.”

Peterhead are hoping to have further signings in place for the game and will have Tom Ritchie available between the posts.

Ritchie was recalled temporarily by parent club Aberdeen to sit on the bench against Hearts in midweek, following a thigh injury to regular stopper Kelle Roos.

“It was a bit of a concern when I got the call to say he was being recalled,” said Robertson.

“It’s something we’re looking to rectify by bringing in another goalkeeper but that won’t happen until probably later in the window.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead winger Robbie McGale has joined Bonnyrigg Rose on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the Blue Toon from Stirling University in July, had made 10 appearances for the Balmoor side this season.

𝗠𝗰𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵 👋 The club is delighted to announce, subject to SFA clearance, the signing of @RobbieMcGale_ on a permanent basis following his departure from @pfcofficial ✍️ Welcome to the Rose, Robbie! 🌹 👉 https://t.co/L4BOU0pUvg pic.twitter.com/IDdWTKK1J6 — Bonnyrigg Rose (@BonnyriggRose) January 20, 2023