Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli

Billy Wood can usually be found behind the deli counter, creating another masterpiece from local products in Aberdeenshire.

It’s a far cry from a career spent at sea, for which Billy admits he had grown “too long in the tooth” for these days.

But still, starting up your own business doesn’t really sound like retirement, and Billy is loving every second.

We caught up with the former fisherman and found out why his latest venture in Banff is his best catch so far.

The aptly named Banff Deli can be found at Seven Low St, and has proved a hit in the coastal town.

Open for just over three months, Billy is already thinking of new avenues to take, and has just launched an afternoon tea service.

“We opened in two stages as the shop is split level,” said Billy.

“We opened the first half at the end of October last year, and we now have the upper half open where the big deli fridge is.

“I think it has been 13 weeks, the vision was always fluid.

“At the end of the day, I want to give people what they want.

“In the same breath, I wanted to bring something fresh to Banff that wasn’t already here.

“We have two supermarkets which sell the same old thing, mainly pre-packaged products, to serve both Banff and Macduff.

“I didn’t want to offer run of the mill, and local produce is quite a big thing.”

But searching out small independent businesses has proved tougher then first thought.

“Of course we have great farmers who provide fresh beef and we have excellent fish as well,” said Billy.

“But I wanted to be separate from that, we’re getting there now and I use local suppliers when I can.”

Billy has clearly spotted a gap in the market, and the deli is proving particularly popular at lunchtime.

He’s swapped a fishing rod for the butter knife, and fresh sandwiches have been a massive hit.

“One of our most popular fillings is chicken mayo salad, we do salad bowls as well which people seem to love,” said Billy.

“We offer honey roast ham, roast beef and pork which I carve myself.

“I know time is precious, especially at lunchtime when you’ve only got a short break.

“So people can order in advance, either over the phone or you can message the page so your order is ready and waiting.”

The ultimate sell out product at the deli however, is the wide range of pies which are provided by Aberdeenshire based small business, Pie Aroma.

“We sell these chili taco pies and they’re honestly amazing,” said Billy.

“He just has this knack and he’s very generous with the pie fillings as well.

“The pies have been so popular that my next little venture is a pie warmer, so people can take hot pies away as we’re always getting asked if we do hot food.”

Billy is supported in running the deli with his wife, Suzi, stepson Bailey, and family friend Emilia who works alongside Billy most days.

“I would be lost without Emilia, she’s really on the ball,” said Billy.

“She has been a godsend and give her a few years, she’ll be running the place.”

But a deli was the last thing on Billy’s mind when he asked for redundancy from the oil and gas industry during the pandemic.

“My job was safe, but I asked my boss if I could take redundancy because I wanted to go back to fishing,” said Billy.

“I was going to get my own boat until the deal fell through, I’m originally from a wee fishing village in Fife.

“I decided to myself, I’m getting a bit long in the tooth to be jumping all over boats anyway.”

Still with the sea in mind, Billy project managed a revamp for his brother’s boat over on the west coast, when Suzi phoned him with some exciting news.

“She said a shop had become available, and we should run a deli,” said Billy.

“That was it; we had always spoken about doing something like this because we used to go to lots of different places.

“Wee quirky places where there’s good food and a good vibe.

“There is nothing quite like this place in the area at all, and some of the reviews have been so lovely.

“Whatever it is we’re doing in the deli, it has got to be right.”

Perhaps a perfectionist at heart, Billy is determined that his customers will always get the freshest of ingredients available.

“You can come to me and anything you get is made on the day, or at the very most, the day before,” said Billy.

“Of course we sell things like chutneys, but you’ll never find pre-packaged products on our shelves like you would in your standard supermarket.

“We also want the deli to be a nice place to be, to have a nice atmosphere.”

And with Suzi a talented baker, the couple have now embarked on their next challenge.

“We’re doing afternoon teas for delivery or collection,” said Billy.

“We’ve got a lovely takeaway version of the cake stands complete with a cover, so we’re going to see how that goes.

“Of course I’m going to keep doing the graze boards and cheese boards as well.

“There’s a lot going on.”

To find out more, head to The Banff Deli on Facebook or phone 07429 294456