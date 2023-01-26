Cove Rangers winger Robbie Leitch joins Kelty Hearts on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers winger Robbie Leitch has joined Kelty Hearts on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has made 11 appearances this season for Cove.

Leitch joined Cove from Falkirk in July 2021 and has scored eight goals in 45 appearances for the Aberdeen side.

✍️ 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒, 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐈𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐓𝐂𝐇! The winger joins on loan from @CoveRangersFC until the end of the season. Welcome to New Central Park Robbie! 💻 https://t.co/EwXNtW9BoT pic.twitter.com/TiiAVKaFjT — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 26, 2023

Kelty manager John Potter said: “Hopefully he can bring goals and assists, we’ve known about him (Robbie) for a long time and it’s one we’ve been looking at for a bit of time.

“We didn’t think it was going to happen, Cove had a change of manager and he was back in the Cove team. It came up over the last few days again and we’re delighted to get it done.

“He can play in a few different positions, good height and the right type of player we want to bring to the club. It brings competition in the forward areas which is something we’ve not had too much of.”