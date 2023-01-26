Highland road to now be closed at Loch Stack until ‘late afternoon’ after oil tanker falls onto its side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland road is expected to be closed until “late afternoon” on Friday after an oil tanker came off the road and overturned.

Emergency services were called to the A838 Lairg to Achfary road, at Loch Stack, about three miles from Laxford Bridge, at about 5pm on Thursday.

The tanker came off the road and landed on its side but the driver escaped with only “scratches”.

It is understood he then tried to remove debris from the road to protect other drivers.

The route remains blocked in both directions on Friday morning. Highland Council says the road is expected to be opened by late afternoon following vehicle recovery.

Road to be closed for nearly 24 hours

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.

On Thursday night, Highland Council said the road would be closed for a prolonged period to allow for the removal of the oil, and the tanker.

A spokeswoman said: “A tanker has gone over on the Lairg to Achfary at the Laxford Bridge Road on the A838.

“A tanker is being drafted in to remove fuel and recover the vehicle.

“The road will be closed for a prolonged period west of Shinness and from Laxford Junction to allow safe recovery.

The spokeswoman asked drivers to “avoid the route.”

On social media ,one woman said: “The driver is OK, he was a little shaken but he was OK, I sat with him until the police arrived, he busied himself sweeping the road.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 2.15pm to a report of a tanker leaving the road on the A838 near Lairg.

“The driver was not injured and recovery was arranged.”