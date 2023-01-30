Jason Naismith pinpoints lack of resilience after Cove Rangers debut to forget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jason Naismith pinpoints lack of resilience after Cove Rangers debut to forget

By Jamie Durent
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 8:45 am
New Cove Rangers signing Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Cove Rangers signing Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jason Naismith was pitched in for his Cove Rangers debut on Friday and it did not take long to realise they were not resilient enough.

Cove shipped five against Ayr United, taking their goals conceded tally to 19 since the start of the year.

From being a team that looked capable of pushing into the middle of the Championship pack, they now have the worst defensive record in the league and are nervously looking over their shoulder.

Naismith is the latest of six January signings and was thrown in at the deep end, as Cove’s defensive woes continued.

“It was a bit of a shock,” said Naismith. “It seemed there was a bit of an acceptance when the goal went in, which was disappointing from our point of view, as if we’d got beat when it went to two.

“It hurts quite a lot. Football is all about confidence and there’s a pride in not conceding goals.

Jason Naismith was pitched in for his Cove Rangers debut against Ayr. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jason Naismith was pitched in for his Cove Rangers debut against Ayr. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘It hurts’

“The longer you stay in games, especially in this league, anything can happen. We need to find that resilience to stay in games as long as we can.”

Naismith came from a Queen’s Park side who are looking every inch the promotion contenders, however he was a fringe figure in that.

He made just three league appearances after joining Queens in the summer and had not started a game since October.

“I want to play regularly and get up to full fitness again but it’s not really about myself,” he added. “It’s about the club and we want to do better than that.

“It doesn’t matter how well you’re doing personally – if you’re not doing well collectively, it reflects badly on yourself.

“It hurts coming into a game like that and the manner we got beat.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

In the wake of their latest hammering, manager Paul Hartley demanded more fight from his side and believed they were too nice.

“I’d probably agree with it,” added Naismith. “When it goes to two, there has to be a resilience and we didn’t have that.

“Maybe it is a bit of nastiness to say ‘no more goals’. The Championship is not always nice; you go through spells in games where the football isn’t always nice but if you stay in games, anything can happen.”

