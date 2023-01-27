Cove Rangers thrashed 5-0 by Ayr United as Josh Mullin steals the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers thrashed 5-0 by Ayr United as Josh Mullin steals the show

By Jamie Durent
January 27, 2023, 9:40 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 9:46 pm
Ayr United players congratulate goalscorer Nick McAllister against Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ayr United players congratulate goalscorer Nick McAllister against Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers surrendered to a 5-0 defeat to Ayr United as Josh Mullin tore through the home side time and again.

Mullin scored twice and set up two more as Ayr coasted to victory at the Balmoral Stadium, against a shot-shy Cove side who looked bereft of ideas.

Nick McAllister opened the scoring for the visitors, with Ben Dempsey putting them two clear in the second half before Mullin struck himself.

Fraser Bryden added a fourth late on before a delightful free-kick from Mullin rounded off the scoring.

Cove have now shipped 13 goals in three games since manager Paul Hartley returned to the dugout at the start of the month.

It was the first of a double-header between the two sides, with a Scottish Cup tie back in Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

Cove handed debuts to Scott Fox, Jason Naismith and Tony Weston, while Miko Virtanen was on the bench. Shay Logan made his return from injury.

With nearly a fortnight since their last game and new recruits at his disposal, manager Paul Hartley was able to revert to the system which served Cove so well last season.

Naismith tucked in on the right of a back three, alongside Morgyn Neill and Kyle McClelland, in an effort to shore up what has been a weak spot for the Aberdeen side this season.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was they who were put to the test first, with Jayden Mitchell-Lawson finding space between Neill and Naismith to get a shot away. Fox was down to block the initial effort and Josh Mullin’s rebound was deflected wide.

But it only took Ayr four minutes more to take the lead. Mullin’s free-kick into the box was deflected by Kyle McClelland into the path of McAllister to turn in.

Ayr, as y0u would expect from a team challenging at the top end of the Championship, looked like a more cohesive unit. Mullin was constantly finding pockets of space to get on the ball, while Mitchell-Lawson sought to use his rapid pace to get in behind.

Cove lacked fluidity and their play in the final third was suffering because of it. Bar a half-chance for Mitch Megginson, when he failed to control a Brody Paterson cross, they offered little in front of goal.

Virtanen was brought on at half-time as Cove switched to a back four and it nearly yielded instant results, with Charlie Albinson spilling a Naismith header and Alex Kirk being required to clear.

New Cove Rangers signing Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Cove Rangers signing Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But with another set-piece in their favour, Cove were countered in with ruthless efficiency.

The ball was cleared to Mitchell-Lawson on the half-way line and he fed Mullin, who carried forward before delivering a pin-point centre for Dempsey to finish first time.

Mullin finally got his name on the scoresheet just after the hour mark. Slack play from Megginson was latched on to by Dipo Akinyemi, who laid it inch-perfectly into Mullin’s path. The former Ross County and Livingston man gave little quarter in front of goal, burying his shot into the bottom corner.

Bryden came off the bench to have his say, picking out the top corner superbly from the edge of the box with eight minutes to go.

Cove took off Megginson and Connor Scully, likely to protect them for Tuesday’s contest with this game out of reach.

But on this showing, a remarkable improvement is going to be needed for a reverse result. Not only did the defensive frailties remain but their attacking prowess, something which has been almost a given over the last few years, was sorely lacking.

Ayr United's Ben Dempsey scores the second against Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ayr United’s Ben Dempsey scores the second against Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mullin made matters worse and capped off his top-class display, floating a free-kick in off the crossbar.

COVE RANGERS (3-4-1-2) – Fox 5; Naismith 5, Neill 5, McClelland 5 (Virtanen 46), Logan 5, Yule 5, Scully 5 (Vigurs 76), Paterson 5, Megginson 5 (Glass 76), McIntosh 5, Weston 5 (Longstaff 59). Subs not used – Gourlay, Ross, Reynolds.

AYR UNITED (4-2-3-1) – Albinson 6; McAllister 7, Kirk 6, McGinty 6, Reading 4 (Houston 16), Smith 6 (Bangala 73), Hewitt 6 (Ashford 79), Mullin 9, Dempsey 7, Mitchell-Lawson 7 (Bryden 78), Akinyemi 7 (McKenzie 79). Subs not used – McAdams, Bilham, Watret, O’Connor.

Referee – Graham Grainger 6.

Player of the match – Josh Mullin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley demands more fight after 5-0 loss to Ayr United
Jason Naismith in action for Ross County.
Cove Rangers confirm signing of defender Jason Naismith on 18-month deal
Miko Virtanen in action for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miko Virtanen out to prove worth to Cove Rangers after signing short-term deal
Robbie Leitch holds off Hamilton defender Daniel O'Reilly. Cove Rangers v Hamilton Accies, Balmoral Stadium, September 3 2022.
Cove Rangers winger Robbie Leitch joins Kelty Hearts on loan
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
Tony Weston in action for Rangers B. Image: Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock (13721419j)
Tony Weston hails Cove Rangers move as a 'no-brainer' as Rangers youngster seeks game-time
Aberdeen's Miko Virtanen on his debut. Picture by Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers sign former Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen on deal until end of season

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast
Richard, Kathleen and Rachael Davidson. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography
Breeding for quality at Corsairtly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented