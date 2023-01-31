Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley under no illusions about job at hand after challenging return to the dugout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley under no illusions about job at hand after challenging return to the dugout

By Jamie Durent
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Paul Hartley admits he had no illusions about the task ahead of him when he took on the Cove Rangers job for the second time.

Cove have taken three heavy defeats in the last four games and have shipped 19 goals since the start of the year.

They were beaten 5-0 by Ayr United on Friday night and face the same opponents in the Scottish Cup tonight.

Consistency and Cove normally went in hand-in-hand, but this season has proved a far more difficult challenge.

“I knew that coming in,” said Hartley. “I didn’t think it was going to be easy with the results being so inconsistent from the start of the season.

“Last season is gone. It’s a totally different league with stronger teams – you get punished if you’re not on your game.

“We’ve not had a settled team since I’ve been back, with players being ill or injured.

“We’ve got to find that consistency and have a team that can be strong defensively, because we’re conceding too many goals. It’s not been easy to find that team.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why. We’ve been making individual mistakes and in this league you get punished for that.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS

Both Cove and Ayr will see tonight’s rematch as a massive opportunity, with a home tie against League Two side Elgin City awaiting in the last 16.

“It’s a massive night for the club,” said Hartley. “We know who we’re going to be facing in the next round – but Ayr will be saying the same thing.”

Cove will be without cup-tied duo Tony Weston and Jason Naismith, while Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie (both ankle) are also out.

“Blair has suffered recurrence of the injury he had before,” said Hartley. “Fraser went to see a specialist yesterday and we don’t know how long it’s going to be.

“We’ve got to get on with what we’ve got.”

No more outgoings expected at Cove

Cove announced the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie and striker Gerry McDonagh over the weekend, and McKenzie subsequently signed for neighbours Peterhead on a long-term deal.

No more departures are expected prior to the transfer deadline tonight. Clubs will still have another month, however, to make loan signings.

“Stuart was offered a new contract before I came in, which he turned down and didn’t get back to the club,” said Hartley.

“When I came in, I brought in Scott Fox, and Stuart said he wanted to have a change and play first-team football.

Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown

“He’s been a great servant for the club. He was good for the club and the club were good for him. But sometimes players need a change.

“With Gerry, we felt we had to look at different options and have a different type of player in.

“We need to strengthen the front area and it’s been non-stop the last few weeks trying to do that.”

