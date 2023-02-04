Cove Rangers: Brody Paterson’s confidence in squad remains unshaken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Brody Paterson’s confidence in squad remains unshaken

By Jamie Durent
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 1:41 pm
Cove Rangers defender Brody Paterson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Brody Paterson. Image: SNS

It has not been easy to be a Cove Rangers player of late, with their alarming dip in form since the turn of the year.

Cove have conceded 22 goals in five games and have taken some heavy defeats along the way, shipping six against Inverness and Queen’s Park and five at home to Ayr United.

After looking like being able to catch the middle of the pack in the Championship, they now look nervously over their shoulder at Hamilton Accies and Arbroath.

Given their plight it would be easy to point fingers and shirk responsibility. But for defender Brody Paterson, who was new into the squad last month, confidence remains unshaken.

“I think the last couple of weeks has put us down in people’s estimations,” said Paterson. “But I still have full confidence in the squad.

“You see the quality every day in training. You’d be stupid to rule us out. But I’m still confident in the lads that we can do a really good job this season.”

The first defeat of this run against Inverness saw Jim McIntyre lose his job, with Paul Hartley returning to the dugout.

But the comeback of their title-winning manager has not yet yielded a turnaround in form.

“Everyone knows in football there are ups and downs and at the moment, we’re going through a down part,” he said.

Brody Paterson joined Cove Rangers on loan from Hartlepool United last month. Image: SNS
Brody Paterson joined Cove Rangers on loan from Hartlepool United last month. Image: SNS

“We’ve got enough quality in this squad to turn it around and hopefully we do it as quick as Saturday.

“It was clear to see there were positives to take from Tuesday. There were very cheap goals and that’s something we’ll have to focus on, to try to eradicate.

“It’s more a case of a run of form, than a reflection of the ability of the players. It’s up to us to dig ourselves out of it.”

While goals have been going in at the back, Cove have not been able to put the ball away enough to keep up.

When blows keep coming like they are, it can be hard to keep your head above water.

“Confidence is bound to be a factor but I don’t think it’s the issue,” he added. “In this league you’ve got no time not to be confident. You’ve got to find a way to get results.”

Brody Paterson made his Cove Rangers debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brody Paterson made his Cove Rangers debut against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove head to Partick Thistle this afternoon in dire need of a result of some kind, just to stop this recent rot.

The squad has needed strengthening, given the departure of key loan players Charlie Gilmour, Jack Sanders and Max Johnston, which has not helped matters.

Hartley has made seven signings since the start of last month, with Paterson believing the upheaval has had an impact.

“It’s what it’s like in January,” he said. “New players come in and you’ve got to hope they hit the ground running.

“When you make a lot of changes it’s hard. But it shouldn’t be impossible. As a team, we’ve got to find a way to gel as quick as we can as we’ve got no time to waste in getting results.”

