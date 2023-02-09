Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start

By Jamie Durent
February 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 1:19 pm
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe.
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe

New Cove Rangers signing Gime Touré is relishing the chance at a new experience after signing with the Scottish Championship side.

Touré has joined on a short-term deal with Cove and will be available for Sunday’s trip to Dundee.

He played lower-league football in his native France before stints at English clubs such as Macclesfield, AFC Fylde, Sutton United, Carlisle United and Aldershot.

The versatile winger is keen to impress after being handed a chance by Cove.

“Everything is new here for me, because I’ve never played in Scotland,” said Touré.

“I really want to try it and I feel like I’m going to get an opportunity here.

“I just want to enjoy my football again. I think I will do well here.

“I’ve had some individual sessions with the manager, to try get back fit as soon as possible.

“Everyone has to put the effort together to stay in the league. That is the most important thing.”

The 28-year-old revealed he spoke to former Ross County and Partick Thistle winger Joe Cardle about the move, with the two playing together at Fylde in 2018.

“I called him and he said to me that I should come,” added Touré. “He thinks I’m going to do well.

“He said some really good things about the league and the people in Scottish football.

“So far, I like it.”

‘I’ll bring pace and positivity to the team’

Touré started the season at National League side Yeovil Town, having been signed by then-manager Chris Hargreaves.

He featured regularly in the side, but, following Hargreaves’ sacking at the end of October, Touré found himself out of favour with his successor Mark Cooper and cancelled his contract in December.

He then returned to Paris – before the call came from Cove to join up with them for the remainder of the season.

“At the start of the season it was OK,” he said. “I had a really good relationship with the manager, but when he was sacked a new one came in. He told me I wasn’t part of his plan, so that’s why I moved on.

Gime Toure in action for Yeovil Town. Image: Shutterstock

“When I cancelled my contract, I stayed for a couple in months in Paris and trained there. I then flew to Aberdeen.

“I’ll bring pace and positivity to the team.

“For my size, I will bring some physicality as well.

“I think my best position is on the left side, but I can play everywhere across the front – I’m not just a player who can play in one position.

“It gives more options for the manager.”

