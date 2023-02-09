Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Cove Rangers signing Gime Touré is relishing the chance at a new experience after signing with the Scottish Championship side.

Touré has joined on a short-term deal with Cove and will be available for Sunday’s trip to Dundee.

He played lower-league football in his native France before stints at English clubs such as Macclesfield, AFC Fylde, Sutton United, Carlisle United and Aldershot.

The versatile winger is keen to impress after being handed a chance by Cove.

“Everything is new here for me, because I’ve never played in Scotland,” said Touré.

“I really want to try it and I feel like I’m going to get an opportunity here.

“I just want to enjoy my football again. I think I will do well here.

“I’ve had some individual sessions with the manager, to try get back fit as soon as possible.

“Everyone has to put the effort together to stay in the league. That is the most important thing.”

The 28-year-old revealed he spoke to former Ross County and Partick Thistle winger Joe Cardle about the move, with the two playing together at Fylde in 2018.

🔵 International clearance has now been received for recent signing, Gime Toure. With the paperwork now completed, Gime will train with his team-mates this week, and will be in the reckoning for a debut against Dundee on Sunday 👊#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) February 8, 2023

“I called him and he said to me that I should come,” added Touré. “He thinks I’m going to do well.

“He said some really good things about the league and the people in Scottish football.

“So far, I like it.”

‘I’ll bring pace and positivity to the team’

Touré started the season at National League side Yeovil Town, having been signed by then-manager Chris Hargreaves.

He featured regularly in the side, but, following Hargreaves’ sacking at the end of October, Touré found himself out of favour with his successor Mark Cooper and cancelled his contract in December.

He then returned to Paris – before the call came from Cove to join up with them for the remainder of the season.

“At the start of the season it was OK,” he said. “I had a really good relationship with the manager, but when he was sacked a new one came in. He told me I wasn’t part of his plan, so that’s why I moved on.

“When I cancelled my contract, I stayed for a couple in months in Paris and trained there. I then flew to Aberdeen.

“I’ll bring pace and positivity to the team.

“For my size, I will bring some physicality as well.

“I think my best position is on the left side, but I can play everywhere across the front – I’m not just a player who can play in one position.

“It gives more options for the manager.”