Former Inverness footballer defies incurable brain tumour to undertake 124-mile cycle

By John Ross
February 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 1:10 pm
Gordon MacDonald takes a selfie in his cycling gear.
Gordon MacDonald says he wants to help the hospital that helped him.

In his football playing days in Inverness, Gordon MacDonald was known for his character and competitiveness.

Now, faced with the biggest challenge of his life, the positive attitude and determination not to give up are still to the fore

Next month, he plans to complete a 200km (more than 124 miles) cycle marathon in Australia where he now lives.

The aim is to raise funds for the hospital where he has been receiving intensive treatment following his diagnosis of terminal brain cancer.

Gordon MacDonald: Defying the odds after cancer diagnosis

With the help of friends, Gordon, 63, will ride from Perth to Bunbury over two days in aid of the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, via Charlie’s Foundation for Research.

In January 2022, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a fast-growing cancer of the brain and spinal cord.

The news followed nothing more sinister than being unable to adjust to a new prescription for his glasses and a slightly annoying headache.

He was given the devastating prognosis of 12-15 months to live, but says he has “defied the odds” and wants to give something back.

Gordon is undergoing intensive treatment for brain cancer

His treatment included surgery to remove 80% of the tumour, followed by daily radiation and oral chemotherapy for six and a half weeks.

He follows an ongoing regimen of oral chemotherapy for five days each month and has reduced vision on one side due to the tumour.

Gordon is the son of Margaret MacDonald, 91, who lives in Inverness, and the late Donnie MacDonald, who played for all three Inverness Highland League football sides.

His elder brother, Jeff, is based mainly in Austin, Texas, and his younger brother Kevin, played for Caledonian, Leicester City, Liverpool, Coventry City and Rangers, and coached at Aston Villa.

Leg break curtailed Gordon’s footballing career

Gordon went to Central Primary and Inverness High School and excelled at cricket and badminton as well as football.

He played for Inverness Thistle in the 1970s, but a leg break curtailed his career and he joined the London Metropolitan and Sussex Police Service UK.

He retired in 2012 and moved to Perth, Australia.

Gordon has two daughters, Grace and Thea.  He married Sue in 2006 and has four step-children, Katie, Rachael, Christopher and Rebecca.

For the past eight years he has worked at the Department of Justice in Perth. Despite his diagnosis, he manages to work a few hours a week.

Gordon in his playing days in 1979

It is not the first time he has gone to great lengths for charity.

In the 1980s and 90s he ran 11 marathons, including London and New York. Charities supported included the Leonard Cheshire Foundation, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Highland Hospice and Raigmore Hospital Radio.

Gordon wrote on his appeal page: “After being diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a Grade 4 terminal brain cancer, in January of 2022, and given a prognosis of 12-15 months, I’ve defied the odds and now want to give back in thanks to the incredible staff at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, especially the Cancer Care Convenors who are the Florence Nightingales of the team.

‘I couldn’t be more proud of his strength and determination’

“Twelve months on and I am still here, challenging myself through my fitness and positivity to keep going for myself, my wife Sue, family and friends who continue to support me every step of the way.”

He adds: “My tenacity and determination to succeed is ingrained in part from my career within the London Metropolitan and Sussex Police Service UK where I retired following 30 years and one day of service.

“I would love if you could please donate to a cause close to my heart (or in my case my head).”

His wife Sue says she initially had reservations about Gordon’s fundraising effort.

“But I couldn’t be more proud of his strength and determination.

“Focusing on the fundraising and the logistical planning for the cycle… has provided us all with a positive focal point.

“It is typical of him. His nature is to always turn something negative into a positive.

Gordon and Sue married in 2006.

“I think the ability to tackle the diagnosis head on is a combination of his sporting days, his upbringing, which is a real credit to Margaret and Donnie, and the determination ingrained during his police career.

“Mac’s ability to think of others is just part of who my amazing husband is.

“Having previously supported charities through his sport, it seemed logical to continue and, in his words, to do it ‘one last time’.

Sue says Gordon’s diagnosis was a shock to the family and seemed “totally surreal” initially.

“To be honest, some days when he appears to be ‘his old self’ displaying his cheeky fun nature it is easy to forget for a brief moment the terminal diagnosis which impacts all who love him.

“Mac is unbelievably continuing to go into the office for a couple of hours each week while I am juggling work full time. It’s a real balancing act.”

Giving something back to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital

In the meantime, she spends hours researching Glioblastoma, trying to ignore the confronting statistics and focusing on the few good news stories.

“I’m not prepared to contemplate life without him. Someone has to beat the odds don’t they?”

Gordon and Sue are booked to fly to the UK in June for the wedding of his daughter Grace.

Family friend Dave Milroy, who played with Gordon at Inverness Thistle, says his former team mate is an inspiration.

Gordon saving a penalty while playing for Inverness Thistle against Caledonian in 1980

“Gordon was a talented all-round sportsman and a very talented goalkeeper.

“He was a character about the dressing room and very competitive. If he puts his mind to do something he’ll do it.

“The fact he’s doing this cycle shows those characteristics. It’s a lesson to people not to give up.

“He was taken aback by the support and treatment he’s had from the hospital in Perth and sees this as a way of giving something back while he’s fit enough to do it.”

