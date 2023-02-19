Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley bemoans mistake for Arbroath leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley bemoans mistake for Arbroath leveller

By Jamie Durent
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 19, 2023, 3:57 pm
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Paul Hartley was left to bemoan a late defensive error as Cove Rangers were denied victory by Arbroath.

Cove looked to be heading for all three points through Leighton McIntosh’s goal but for Toyosi Olusanya to capitalise on the home side failing to clear a set-piece.

Conceding late goals has been a theme of Cove’s season and it proved their Achilles heel again at the Balmoral Stadium, in the clash between two of the Championship‘s bottom three.

“It’s a sucker-punch,” said Hartley. “It’s people not doing their jobs properly – too many free headers. I can’t go on the park and force them where to stand.

“We knew they’d load the box with set-plays but we felt we had enough height in the team to deal with that.

“It’s one lapse of concentration that’s really cost us. We wanted to see the game out but this has happened too many teams.

“We don’t feel comfortable at 1-0 because we knew we’d get bombarded at times.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

It was a fraught and frenetic contest at times between two sides desperate to pick up the points.

In the end a draw does not help either, particularly Arbroath who are now perilously close to the bottom.

Hamilton Accies won comfortably at Inverness and closed the gap on both the sides above them, allowing neither of them to breath easily.

“That’s what happens in the Championship,” he added. “You have to win your home games.

“You can only affect what you do, you can’t look at anyone else.

“Every game is going to be tough. We go to Morton next week which is another tough venue. We’ve got to roll our sleeves up and fight our way out of it.”

